GAA’s Annual Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Launched

The GAA’s annual Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta was launched today in Croke Park. This year’s competitions will take place in the Donegal Gaeltacht of na Rosann between the 2nd and 5th of June and will be hosted by local club CLG Naomh Muire.

This year sees the 52nd staging of Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta and more games than ever will be broadcast on TG4 and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta – both proud partners of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the launch Gráinne McElwain, Cathaoirleach Choiste Náisiúnta Gaeilge CLG, said:

‘Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta has a special place on the GAA’s calendar each year and I am sure that all the participating clubs and supporters will have a fantastic time and will be treated to a feast of football over the June bank holiday weekend.’

‘The competition gives Gaeltacht communities, as well as clubs that operate solely through Irish, an opportunity to come together and compete for All-Ireland medals. It is the Irish language that make this competition unique.’

‘I would like to wish CLG Naomh Muire, in particular, the best of luck. Having been involved in hosting last year’s Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta with my own club Naomh Anna Leitir Móir, I understand the huge work and sacrifice that is involved in hosting the competition. Go n-éirí an t-ádh leo uilig.’

Seán Ó hEarcáin, Cathaoirleach Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, looks forward to another great gathering and celebration of Gaelic football and the Irish language.

‘We very much look forward to next week’s Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta and we wish CLG Naomh Muire all the very best as hosts of this great competition. Clubs from all seven Gaeltacht counties will again take part in this huge celebration of Gaelic football and the Irish language, as well all-Irish clubs from Belfast and Dublin.’

‘We look forward to seeing everyone in Donegal and to a great Comórtas again this year. I wish all participating clubs the very best of luck over the weekend.’

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta was set up in 1969 with the aim of bringing Irish speaking clubs and communities together for a weekend of football and many footballing greats have taken part in the competition over the years – Kerry’s Muintir Uí Shé and Dara Ó Cinnéide, An Cheathrú Rua’s Seán Ó Domhnaill, Gaoth Dobhair’s Kevin Cassidy, Cill na Martra’s Noel O’Leary, Meath’s Graham Geraghty and Naomh Abán’s Micheál Ó Cróinín to name just a few.

2023 Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta line-ups:

Junior Ladies: Cill tSéadhna (Maigh Eo), Laochra Loch Lao (Aontroim), Micheál Breathnach (Gaillmh), Bhulf Tón (An Mhí), Na Gaeil Óga (Áth Cliath), An Clochán Liath (Dún na nGall), Naomh Muire (Dún na nGall)

Senior Ladies: Clann na nGael (An Mhí), Maigh Cuilinn (Gaillimh), An Tearmann (Dún na nGall), Cill Chomáin (Maigh Eo)

Junior Men’s: Gaoth Dobhair (Dún na nGall), Gaeil Fhánada (Dún na nGall), Clann na nGael (An Mhí), Lios Póil (Ciarraí), Na Gaeil Óga (Áth Cliath), Cárna Caiseal (Gaillimh), An Clochán Liath (Dún na nGall), Cill Chomáin (Maigh Eo), Laochra Loch Lao (Aontroim), Naomh Muire (Dún na nGall)

Senior Men’s: Naomh Conaill (Dún na nGall), Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh (Corcaigh), Bhulf Tón (An Mhí), An Rinn (Port Láirge), An Ghaeltacht (Ciarraí), Béal an Mhuirthead (Maigh Eo), Naomh Anna (Gaillimh), Cill na Martra (Corcaigh)

The full Raidió na Gaeltachta and TG4 schedules for Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta are as follows.

Raidió na Gaeltachta – Live on Radio, online and on the app all over the world

from 11 am on Saturday, 3rd of June

from 11.45 am on Sunday, 4th of June

from 10 am on Sunday, 5th of June

TG4

Saturday, 3rd of June – Venue: Páirc CLG Naomh Muire, Na Méilte

11:00 Sóisear na bhFear – Reamhbhabtaí, Clann na nGael v Lios Póil,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

13:00 Cluiche Ceathrú Ceannais na bhFear – Sinsir, Naomh Conaill v Béal Átha Ghaorthaidh,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

15:00 Cluiche Ceathrú Ceannais na bhFear – Sóisir, Cill Chomáin v Laochra Loch Lao, *Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

17:00 Cluiche Ceathrú Ceannais na bhFear – Sinsir, Naomh Anna v Cill na Martra,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

19:00 Cluiche Ceathrú Ceannais na bhFear – Sóisir, Buaiteoirí 2 v Buaiteoirí 3,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

Sunday, 4th of June – Venue: Páirc CLG Naomh Muire, Na Méilte

11:45 Cluiche Leathcheannais na mBan – Sóisir, Naomh Muire v Buaiteoirí 3,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

13:45 Cluiche Leathcheannais na mBan – Sinsir, An Tearmann v Cill Chomáin,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

15:45 Cluiche Leathcheannais na bhFear – Sóisir, Naomh Muire v Buaiteoirí B,

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

17:45 Cluiche Leathcheannais na bhFear – Sinsir,

*Beo ar TG4 agus beo ar Seinnteoir TG4 ar fud an domhain / Aip TG4

19:30 Cluiche Leathcheannais na bhFear – Sinsir,

*Beo ar TG4 agus beo ar Seinnteoir TG4 ar fud an domhain / Aip TG4

Monday, 5th of June – Venue: Páirc CLG Naomh Muire, Na Méilte

10.00 Cluiche Ceannais na mBan – Sóisir

*Beo ar YouTube Spórt TG4

12.00 Cluiche Ceannais na mBan – Sinsir

*Beo ar TG4 agus beo ar Seinnteoir TG4 ar fud an domhain / Aip TG4

14.00 Cluiche Ceannais na bhFear – Sóisir

*Beo ar TG4 agus beo ar Seinnteoir TG4 ar fud an domhain / Aip TG4

16.00 Cluiche Ceannais na bhFear – Sinsir

*Beo ar TG4 agus beo ar Seinnteoir TG4 ar fud an domhain / Aip TG4