Thursday’s Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Final Roundup

Thursday evening saw the first of the Bon Secours County Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals be played. Tuam Stars and Kilannin both booked their spots in Pot 2 for the Quarter Final draw that will take place at 6pm Saturday after the last of the two remaining matches have been played.

Reporting under the lights in Corofin for St James against Kilannin was Jonathan Higgins.

And in the other fixture, Kevin O’Dwyer summed up the encounter between Tuam Stars and Mountbellew/Moylough.

The other two spots in Pot 2 will be up for grabs when Dunmore MacHales face Naomh Anna Leitir Mor, and Milltown play Ougtherard. The winners of those games will be drawn opposite the group stage leaders: Salthill-Knocknacarra, Corofin, Maigh Cuilinn and Annaghdown.