Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals Preview

Tuam Stars play Mountbellew-Moylough in Duggan Park tomorrow at 7:45. Tuam’s one win in the group stage of the competition came against Oughterard, with losses coming against Corofin and Claregalway. Mountbellew-Moylough had losses to Naomh-Anna, Leitir Móir and Salthill Knocknacarra with their one win coming against Caherlistrane.

Results:

Tuam Stars 1-11 vs 1-12 Claregalway

Tuam Stars 2-9 vs 1-6 Oughterard

Tuam Stars 0-12 vs 2-8 Corofin

Mountbellew-Moylough 0-7 vs 0-9 Salthill Knocknacarra

Mountbellew-Moylough 2-7 vs 1-3 Caherlistrane

Mountbellew-Moylough 2-7 vs 2-8 Naomh Anna Leitir Móir

St. James take on Killannin tomorrow at 7:45 in Corofin. St James’ last three group games include a win against Dunmore MacHales a loss to Moycullen and a draw with Monivea-Abbey. Killannin had one win in their group which was against Barna with their two losses coming against Annaghdown and Salthill-Knocknacarra.

Results:

St. James 0-10 vs 1-7 Monivea Abbey.

St. James 0-9 vs 1-5 Dunmore MacHales

St. James 0-6 vs 0-9 Moycullen

Killannin 0-11 vs 1-13

Killannin 1-14 vs 1-8

Killannin 2-8 vs 2-13 Annaghdown

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir face Dunmore MacHales on Saturday at 3:00 in Tuam Stadium. Naomh Anna Leitir Mór had 2 group stage wins against Caherlistrane and Mountbellew-Moylough. While Dunmore MacHales only group win came against Monivea-Abbey.

Results:

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 2-15 vs 0-12 Caherlistrane

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 0-9 vs 1-14 Salthill Knocknacarra

Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 2-8 vs 2-7 Mountbellew-Moylough

Dunmore MacHales 0-9 vs 0-8 Monivea Abbey

Dunmore MacHales 1-5 vs 0-9 St. James

Dunmore MacHales 1-12 vs 3-7 Moycullen

Milltown then play Oughterard at 16:45 on Saturday in a double header in Tuam Stadium. Milltown are coming off two losses to Annaghdown and Barna and one win against Killannin. While Oughterard also only had one win, which came against Claregalway, their two losses came from Tuam and Corofin.

Results:

Milltown 0-12 vs 1-10 Barna

Milltown 0-15 vs 1-15 Annaghdown

Milltown 1-13 vs 0-11 Killannin

Oughterard 0-8 vs 0-12 Corofin

Oughterard 1-6 vs 2-9 Tuam Stars

Oughterard 2-10 vs 0-12 Claregalway