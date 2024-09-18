18 September 2024
Senior Football Preliminary Quarter Finals Preview
Tuam Stars play Mountbellew-Moylough in Duggan Park tomorrow at 7:45. Tuam’s one win in the group stage of the competition came against Oughterard, with losses coming against Corofin and Claregalway. Mountbellew-Moylough had losses to Naomh-Anna, Leitir Móir and Salthill Knocknacarra with their one win coming against Caherlistrane.
Results:
Tuam Stars 1-11 vs 1-12 Claregalway
Tuam Stars 2-9 vs 1-6 Oughterard
Tuam Stars 0-12 vs 2-8 Corofin
Mountbellew-Moylough 0-7 vs 0-9 Salthill Knocknacarra
Mountbellew-Moylough 2-7 vs 1-3 Caherlistrane
Mountbellew-Moylough 2-7 vs 2-8 Naomh Anna Leitir Móir
St. James take on Killannin tomorrow at 7:45 in Corofin. St James’ last three group games include a win against Dunmore MacHales a loss to Moycullen and a draw with Monivea-Abbey. Killannin had one win in their group which was against Barna with their two losses coming against Annaghdown and Salthill-Knocknacarra.
Results:
St. James 0-10 vs 1-7 Monivea Abbey.
St. James 0-9 vs 1-5 Dunmore MacHales
St. James 0-6 vs 0-9 Moycullen
Killannin 0-11 vs 1-13
Killannin 1-14 vs 1-8
Killannin 2-8 vs 2-13 Annaghdown
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir face Dunmore MacHales on Saturday at 3:00 in Tuam Stadium. Naomh Anna Leitir Mór had 2 group stage wins against Caherlistrane and Mountbellew-Moylough. While Dunmore MacHales only group win came against Monivea-Abbey.
Results:
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 2-15 vs 0-12 Caherlistrane
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 0-9 vs 1-14 Salthill Knocknacarra
Naomh Anna Leitir Móir 2-8 vs 2-7 Mountbellew-Moylough
Dunmore MacHales 0-9 vs 0-8 Monivea Abbey
Dunmore MacHales 1-5 vs 0-9 St. James
Dunmore MacHales 1-12 vs 3-7 Moycullen
Milltown then play Oughterard at 16:45 on Saturday in a double header in Tuam Stadium. Milltown are coming off two losses to Annaghdown and Barna and one win against Killannin. While Oughterard also only had one win, which came against Claregalway, their two losses came from Tuam and Corofin.
Results:
Milltown 0-12 vs 1-10 Barna
Milltown 0-15 vs 1-15 Annaghdown
Milltown 1-13 vs 0-11 Killannin
Oughterard 0-8 vs 0-12 Corofin
Oughterard 1-6 vs 2-9 Tuam Stars
Oughterard 2-10 vs 0-12 Claregalway