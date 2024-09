Organisers of Castlegar GAA Spinathon Fundraiser talk to John Mulligan

Share story:

Organisers of Castlegarr GAA’s Spinathon virtual fundraiser, Edel O’Connell, Gemma Costello and Mike Greaney, joined John Mulligan to talk about the fundraiser, what it’s all about and how you can get involved.

To donate please click here or for more info contact Gemma at [email protected].