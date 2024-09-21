Monivea Abbey Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others Trip to New York

Share story:

Monviea Abbey’s Gaelic 4 Mothers & Others team are self-funding a trip to New York for the New York Ladies Gaelic4Mothers & Others tournament, which will see over 550 teams participate and Monivea Abbey will be the sole Galway side participating. They joined John Mulligan in studio to discuss the tournament and how you can help them get to the Big Apple.

To help Monviea Abbey with their trip please visit their raffle page by clicking here.