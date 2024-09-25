Galway Sport Grants Allocations

Over 16 million euro has been allocated to sports clubs across Galway in a record national allocation of funding.

It’s part of a 250 million euro investment through the sports capital and equipment programme and community sport facilities fund. Below is all the grants being given.

EQUIPMENT ALLOCATIONS

Galway €289,510

ARD family resource centre – ARD Family resource centre sports amenity €11,875

Ballybane sports and community development – Dugouts, lawnmower, training equipment, goals €11,861

Cortoon Shamrocks GAA Club – Lawnmower, storage Shed & ball-stop netting €27,044

Craughwell United – Artificial pitch development & equipment €43,463

Galway Boxing Club – Boxing for all in the City of the Tribes. €37,777

Kilconieron GAA Club – Grounds security, mower Upgrade & new timer €40,337

Kilconnell Cricket Club – Kilconnell Cricket Club €25,860

Loch Lurgan AC – Athletics facility, equipment and storage €21,659

Mellows Pitch and Putt – Irrigation system Mellow pitch and putt €15,892

Naomh Feichin GAA Club Clifden – Solar panels and scoreboard for Clifden GAA Club. €10,510

Oranmore community development association – OCDA 3G cages development €11,835

St Cuans Utd – pitch & facilities development €31,397

REGIONAL GRANTS

Galway €4,029,937

County Galway Cricket Club – Equipment for training & ground maintenance €31,624

Craughwell Athletic Club – 2023 – Craughwell AC indoor jumps centre of excellence €149,074

Galway City Council – 2023 Renmore community centre MUGA €100,948

Galway City Council – 2023 Renmore grassed pitch floodlighting €52,934

Galway City Council – Castle park synthetic pitch €500,000

Galway City Council – Kingston rugby pitch €411,921

Galway City Council – Leisureland improvement works €500,000

Galway City Council- Synthetic hockey pitch at Millar’s lane €387,003

Galway Co Board GAA – 2023 – Pearse stadium floodlighting €343,877

Moanbaun Sports and Development Project Co Ltd – Completion of regional sports facility €343,500

Moyne Villa FC – Flood light upgrade / new Equip / refurbishments €144,764

Portumna Town FC Ltd – Clubhouse, LED lighting and caged hardcourt €164,768

South Galway and North Clare community facilities development CLG – Kinvara hockey regional 2G multisport pitch/fence €443,700

LOCAL ALLOCATIONS

Galway €10,791,556

Abbeyknockmoy hurling club – Construction of a new multi-purpose room €87,822

Annaghdown GAA Club – 2023 Annaghdown astro turf and upgrade floodlights €145,342

Ardrahan GAA – Cumann na Mhuire Ard Rathain – Ardrahan GAA facilities refurbishment €141,190

Athenry Golf Club – Athenry Golf Club SCG 2023 application €120,427

Ballinasloe GAA club – Ballinasloe GAA Led lighting €106,422

Ballinasloe Golf Club – Greens mower; irrigation; drainage prog phase 2 €131,734

Ballinasloe Rugby Club – Upgrading of main pitch lights To LED lighting €36,693

Ballinasloe Town A.F.C. – Upgrade of grass pitch LED floodlight system €186,986

Ballinderreen community centre – Infrastructure improvement €22,394

Ballinderreen GAA Club – Grounds development €65,323

Barna GAA – Club house refurbishment & boundary fencing €86,218

Beagh Hurling & GAA Club – Beagh GAA artificial athletics and walking track €130,809

Bearna Na Forbacha aontaithe cuideachta faoi theorainn rathaiochta – Bearna Na Forbacha stage 2 phase 3 pitch development €25,559

Belclare Sylane Community Council – Belclare Sylane Community Sports Complex €50,290

Cappataggle community association for recreation & sport – Upgrade of multi-purpose astro turf playing field €163,614

Carnaun Athenry community sports and recreation campus CLG – Develop playing pitch for Athenry Camogie Club €122,850

Carnmore GAA Hurling Club – Carnmore Hurling Club Pitch & astro flood lighting €90,694

Castlegar GAA Club – Re-development of pitches & clubhouse €104,050

Castleview sports – LED floodlighting & equipment €133,886

CFCD Ltd (Colga FC) – Update floodlights, fencing & clubhouse €120,427

Claddaghduff Community Pitch – Enhance pitch using lawnmower, lighting, dugouts €77,013

CLAREGALWAY GAA CLUB – Renewal/upgrade of C/Galway Club’s lakeview pitch €153,648

Clarinbridge GAA – Gym and dressing rooms building €145,343

Clonbur Community Council – Refurbishment & upgrade – Clonbur Community Centre €157,801

Colemanstown Utd FC – Provision of LED floodlighting on full size pitch €47,668

Connemara Rugby Club Company Limited – Second pitch completion €74,867

Corofin GAA Club [GALWAY] – Facility upgrades €95,359

Corrib Celtic FC – Refurb of dressing rooms and new lawnmower €34,697

CREGGS GAA – Creggs GAA – Goalposts, netting, shed & misc €38,284

Creggs National School – Creggs NS sunshine classes inclusion upgrade €18,551

Creggs RFC – Refurb dressing rooms\showers, toilets, accessible €170,259

Cumann Dún Mhór Mhil Éil / Dunmore MacHales GAA Club – Development of sport facilities&disability Access €59,950

Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Inis Oírr – Outdoor handball courts €55,000

Cumann Liathróid Láimhe Mhaigh Cuilinn – Sports capital and equipment programme 2023 €10,116

Cumann Mícheál Breathnach – Cumann Mícheál Breathnach €107,001

Cumann Peile Naomh Padraig (Clonbur GAA Club), An Fháirche, Co na Gaillimhe – All weather artificial sports pitch €153,648

Diamond Hill Housing Association Ltd. – Diamond hill community sports facility €55,880

Duniry Community Sportsfield – Duniry community sportsfield development €140,090

Dynamo Blues AFC – Improvements to existing facilities €129,650

Galway City Council – 2023 Cluain Mhuire field athletics facility €56,018

Galway City Council – 2023 Doughiska Pitches – Floodlighting €128,732

Galway City Council – 2023 Doughiska skatepark refurbishment €145,343

Galway City Council – 2023 Soccer pitch, Renmore €141,190

Galway City Council – 2023 toilet facilities – Cluain Mhuire €62,465

Galway City Council – 2023 Toilet facilities – Corrib park €69,842

Galway City Council – 2023 Toilet facilities – Laurel park €50,230

Galway City Council – 2023 Toilet Facilities – McGraths field €65,826

Galway City Council- 2023 Westside community centre – Hall flooring €98,136

Galway City Sailing Club – Safety RIBs replacement and sailing fleet addition €46,209

Galway City Council – 2023 East Galway eco park €178,564

Galway lawn tennis / Sports Club Ltd – Accessible court area €116,274

Galway Roscommon education & training board – Clarin College redevelopment of main playing field €153,648

Galway Rowing Club – Install Solar Panels to reduce energy consumption. €34,023

Glenamaddy GAA Club – Indoor community sports facility €174,411

Gort GAA Club – Playing pitch development €41,443

Gort Golf Club – Upgrade of existing putting green €38,896

Gort Rugby Football Club – Gort RFC – Facilities & equipment upgrade. €21,676

Headford GAA Club – Astro pitch c/w kicking wall & floodlighting €119,750

Kilbeacanty GAA – Extension/renovation of dressing rooms & mower €149,886

Kilchreest National School – Kilchreest NS & St Thomas Gaa MUGA €136,713

Kilconly Community Recreation Group – Community recreation centre phase 2 €65,147

Kilconly GAA & LGFA – Kilconly GAA & LGFA next gen project €155,466

Kilkerrin Community Development Centre Limited – Installation of 60m x 40m multi-use games area €161,845

Killimor Gaa Club – Toilet refurbishment & purchase of robotic mower €95,000

Kilshanvey United F.C – Playing and training pitch flood lighting €161,953

Kiltormer Gaa Club – Energy efficiency and accessibility upgrade €136,557

Kiltullagh Pioneers AFC – Specialised equipment and facility upgrades €40,645

Kinvara GAA – LED floodlighting & sustainability upgrade works €66,757

Leenane Development Association Ltd – Leenane community park -Solar lighting & equipment €41,392

Leitrim Community Field – Leitrim Ballydugan community centre application €31,881

Loughrea Golf Club – Club & course sustainability improvement projects €124,394

Maree Community development company – Maree Community sports facilities enhancements €66,476

Maree Oranmore FC CLG – Full side Astro 9 aside 4G pitch €103,816

Menlough GAA Club – Menlough GAA Club grounds development €100,194

Mervue United Football Club company limited by guarantee – Resurfacing 3 astro cages and new fence €70,000

Milltown GAA Club – LED floodlighting & walkway accessibility upgrades €138,344

Monivea/Abbey GAA football club – Pitches irrigation, seeding and ground development €130,186

Mountbellew-Moylough GAA Club – Sports hall energy upgrade & construction of gym €110,055

Moylough Parish Sportsfield – Floodlight replacement €17,180

Mullagh GAA Club – Mullagh GAA Club playing fields project €132,767

Oughterard AFC Ltd – Replacement of grass with artificial grass surface €182,717

Oughterard GAA Club – Sports capital & equipment programme grant 2023 €77,269

Oughterard Rugby Club – Oughterard Rugby Club pitch development €50,670

Oughterard Tennis Club company limited – Sports capital and equipment programme 2023 €157,801

Pádraig Pearses GAA Club – Padraig Pearses facilities upgrade €148,731

Portumna GAA – Upgrades to the main pitch and juvenile pitch €174,411

Portumna Golf Club – Golf training academy & surface development €161,617

Rahoon Newcastle Hurling Club – Enhancement and full operation of amenities €116,274

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club – Clubhouse renovation €137,037

Sean McDiarmada GAA Club (Craughwell) – New floodlights and pitch upgrades €103,816

Skehana Community Development – Skehana Community development improvement project €108,998

South Galway Juvenile Athletics Club – South Galway JAC sprint track and sports equipment €40,696

St Bernards United Soccer Club – Storage & toilet facility €13,081

St gabriels GAA club – GAA Green Club ladies football pitch enhancement €102,428

St Patricks (Kiltormer) Soccer Club company Ltd T/A East Galway United – Facilities development €133,149

St. Brendan’s GAA Football Club [Ballyhar] – St Brendan’s GAA Football Club (Ballygar) €146,541

St. Brendan’s Hurling Club [Loughrea] – Installation solar PV in St Brendan’s GAA, L’rea. €38,946

St. Marys GAA Club Athenry – To develop a multi use games facility €161,953

Swimworld Ltd – Renmore equipment & energy works €122,803

Sylane Hurling Club – LED bulbs and security fencing €29,162

Tobar Pheadair Boxing Club – Urgent refurbishment of TPBC premises €63,951

Tommy Larkins Gaa Club – Safer, accessible, sustainable club improvements €90,768

Tuam Celtic F.C. – Tuam Celtic artificial pitch & lighting plan €191,022

Tuam Rugby Football Club – Erect a secure pitchsurround fence and outer track €56,292

Tuam Stars GAA Club – Pitch & cubhouse LED upgrade and solar €191,172

Turloughmore Hurling Club (Sportlann Turloch Mór Cuideachta faoi theorainn Ráthíochta ) – Turloughmore GAA sportground development €137,037

Williamstown GAA club – Upgrading of playing facilities €76,329