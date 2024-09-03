Galway Hurling Championship Tables

This weekend will see the last round of group games in the Senior, Senior B and Intermediate Galway Hurling Championships. All is to play for going into the final round, and, results pending, there could be some teams level on points after the weekend. The tiebreak rules and each league table are available to view below.

In the event of a tie the rules to separate these teams are as follows:

(1)The higher number of League Points obtained in the ‘Head-to-Head games, defined as the games in which the teams involved in the tie have played each other.

(2) The higher Scoring Difference (subtracting the total Scores Against from total Scores For) in the “Head-to-Head games.

(3)The higher Scores For in the “Head-to-Head games.

If the application of criteria (1) to (3) results in a team(s) being successful or eliminated but there is still a relevant tie to be decided, criteria (1) to (3) are to be repeated for the ‘Head-to- Head’ games only of the still tied teams.

(4) The higher Scoring Difference in all games in the League Group.

(5) The higher Scores For in all games in the League Group.

(6) A Play-Off.