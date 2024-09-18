Galway Bay FM

18 September 2024

Galway GAA Fixtures

Wed 18 Sep
U12 Group 2, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (7), Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry V Sarsfields 18:30, Ref: Pakie Muldoon
U12 Group 3, Venue: Leitrim Community Centre, (Round 6), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:30, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Athenry, (North Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Kinvara 18:15, Ref: Martin Flaherty
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Oughterard, (West Semi Final), Oughterard V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 19:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 3), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Ciaran Harkin

Thu 19 Sep
Senior Football Championship , Venue: Duggan Park, (Prel Quarter Final), Tuam Stars V Mountbellew/Moylough 19:45, Ref: Thomas Murphy
Senior Football Championship , Venue: Corofin , (Prel Quarter Final), St. James V Killannin 19:45, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U16 A Shield, Venue: Kenny Park, (Final), Oranmore-Maree V Loughrea 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
U16 B Shield, Venue: Clarinbridge, (Final), Clarinbridge V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:30, Ref: John McDonagh
U14 C1 Shield, Venue: Craughwell, (U14 C1 Shield Final), Craughwell GAA Club V Clarinbridge 18:30, Ref: Tomas Lally

Fri 20 Sep
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Relegation Rd 1), Annaghdown V Kiltormer 19:30, Ref: John Cahill
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Kilconly, (North Quarter Final), Kilconly V Milltown 18:15, Ref: TBC
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Caherlistrane 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 4), St. James V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: The Prairie, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 4), St Brendan’s V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:30, Ref: Mairtin Flaherty
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 4), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Loughrea Gaelic Football 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh 18:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Páirc an Chnoic, (Round 4), Mícheál Breathnach V Killannin 18:30, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Cappagh Park, (Round 4), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Northern Gaels 18:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Headford, (Round 4), Headford V St Michael’s 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Richard McNicholas
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 4), Dunmore MacHales V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Brendan Morris
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Menlough, (Round 4), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Kilconly 18:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Barnaderg , (Round 4), Killererin V Ballinasloe 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 4), Barna V Clifden 18:30, Ref: Michael Ryder
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 4), An Cheathrú Rua V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Renvyle, (Round 4), Renvyle V Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór 18:30, Ref: Frank Walsh
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Crestwood, (Round 4), Fr. Griffin’s Éire Óg V An Spidéal 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Maree, (Round 4), Oranmore-Maree V Cortoon Shamrocks 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Clonberne, (Round 4), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V St. James 18:30, Ref: Padraic Kelly
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 4), Moycullen V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 4), Corofin V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 4), Claregalway V St. James 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Monivea-Abbey 18:30, Ref: John Fahy

Sat 21 Sep
Senior Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Dunmore MacHales 15:00, Ref: TBC
Senior Football Championship , Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Prel Quarter Final), Milltown V Oughterard 16:45, Ref: TBC
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Relegation Rd 1), Oranmore-Maree V Gort 16:45, Ref: Brian Keon
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), St Thomas V Craughwell GAA Club 14:45, Ref: Conor Quinlan
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Ardrahan 16:30, Ref: Liam Gordon
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Relegation ), Beagh V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 15:00, Ref: Shane Hynes
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V An Spidéal 14:30, Ref: Paul Fahy
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Quarter Final), Sarsfields V Mícheál Breathnach 16:15, Ref: David Earls
Junior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Semi-Final), Castlegar V Turloughmore 13:30, Ref: Ronan Stankard
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Semi-Final), Carnmore V Kilconieron 16:00, Ref: Ger O’Connor
Junior D Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kiltormer, (Quarter final), Kiltormer V Turloughmore 17:00, Ref: Shane Larkin
Junior E Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Lackagh, (Semi-Final), Castlegar V Ballygar 16:00, Ref: Stephen Doyle
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Sarsfields 14:00, Ref: Murt Cualin

Sun 22 Sep
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Relegation Rd 1), Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht V Mullagh 13:30, Ref: John McDonagh
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), Castlegar V Kilconieron 13:00, Ref: Derek Kelly
Senior Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kenny Park, (Pre-Quarter Final), Cappataggle V Killimordaly 14:45, Ref: Karol Collins
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Liam Mellows V Padraig Pearses 15:15, Ref: Christopher Browne
Senior B Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Duggan Park, (Quarter Final), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Portumna 17:00, Ref: Sean Byrne
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Carnmore, (Relegation Rd 1), Kilbeacanty V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 12:00, Ref: Richard McNicholas
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Gort, (Pre-Quarter Final), Killimor V Craughwell GAA Club 12:00, Ref: Peter Cummins
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: New Inn, (Pre-Quarter Final), Ballygar V Turloughmore 12:00, Ref: Kerril Wade
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Pre-Quarter Final), Clarinbridge V Rahoon-Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Noel Quinn
Intermediate Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Pearse Stadium, (Pre-Quarter Final), Sylane V Abbeyknockmoy 13:45, Ref: John Keane
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Annaghdown 11:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 7), Mountbellew/Moylough V Oranmore-Maree 11:00, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Belclare, (Round 7), Corofin V Tuam Stars 11:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 1, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell GAA Club V Monivea-Abbey 11:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U12 – Group 2, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 7), Moycullen V Kinvara 11:00, Ref: TBC
U12 – Group 3, Venue: An Spideal, (Round 7), An Spidéal V Killannin 11:00, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U12 – Group 3, Venue: St Michael’s, (Round 7), St Michael’s V Mícheál Breathnach 11:00, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U12 – Group 3, Venue: Páirc an Chathnaigh, (Round 7), An Cheathrú Rua V Salthill-Knocknacarra 11:00, Ref: Eamonn Cualin
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 10:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Belclare, (Round 7), Corofin V Moycullen 10:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 4, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 7), Claregalway V Tuam Stars 10:00, Ref: Tom Browne
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Menlough, (Round 7), Menlough V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 11:00, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U12 – Group 5, Venue: Headford, (Round 7), Headford V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Tony Keating
U12 – Group 5, Venue: St Brendan’s, (Round 7), St Brendan’s V Northern Gaels 11:00, Ref: Sean Lyons
U12 – Group 6, Venue: St Gabriel’s, (Round 7), St Gabriel’s V Killererin 11:00, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Cortoon Shamrocks 11:00, Ref: Conal Burke
U12 – Group 6, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 7), Kilconly V Naomh Pádraig, An Fhairche 11:00, Ref: Pat Hansberry
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Páirc na bhForbacha, (Round 7), Barna V Renvyle 10:00, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Carna, (Round 7), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Oughterard 11:00, Ref: Frank Walsh
U12 – Group 7, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 7), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Clifden 11:00, Ref: Noel Gorham
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Mervue, (Round 7), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 09:00, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 7), Craughwell GAA Club V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Austin Marron
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mountbellew/Moylough 11:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U12 – Group 8, Venue: Monivea-Abbey, (Round 7), Monivea-Abbey V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 11:00, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Belclare, (Round 7), Corofin V St Michael’s 09:00, Ref: Peter Bane
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Mícheál Breathnach 10:00, Ref: Patrick Holohan
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 7), Kinvara V Claregalway 10:00, Ref: Simon Qualter
U12 – Group 9, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 7), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 11:00, Ref: John Feerick
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Relegation ), Tommy Larkins V Meelick-Eyrecourt 16:30, Ref: Shane Briscoe
Junior A Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Killimor, (Quarter Final), St Thomas V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 15:00, Ref: Peter Campbell
Junior C Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Semi Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Craughwell GAA Club 16:00, Ref: Kevin Egan
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Ahascragh Sportsfield, (Quarter final), Ahascragh/Fohenagh V Ballinasloe 11:00, Ref: Sean Trowell
Junior F Hurling Championship Knockout, Venue: Kinvara, (Quarter final), Kinvara V Mícheál Breathnach 12:00, Ref: Robert Murray
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 7), Oranmore-Maree V Barna 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Dunmore MacHales, (Round 7), Dunmore MacHales V Moycullen 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 7), Corofin V Claregalway 13:00, Ref: TBC
U17 A Football Championship , Venue: The Prairie, (Round 7), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Tuam Stars 13:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), An Cheathrú Rua V St. James 14:00, Ref: Colm Conway
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (North Final), Caherlistrane V Monivea-Abbey 17:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Indreabhán, (Shield Semi Final), Mícheál Breathnach V Annaghdown 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 B Football Championship, Venue: Mountbellew, (Shield Semi Final ), Mountbellew/Moylough V Claregalway 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Ros Muc, (West Final), An Spidéal V Killannin 12:00, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Menlough, (Shield Semi Final), Menlough/Padraig Pearses V Eastern Harps 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 C Football Championship, Venue: Clonberne, (North Quarter Final), Kilkerrin-Clonberne V Northern Gaels 12:00, Ref: TBC
U17 D Football Championship, Venue: Tuam Stadium, (Final), Claregalway V Barna 15:15, Ref: TBC
Junior 1 Hurling Championship, Venue: Salthill-Knocknacarra, (Quarter Final), Salthill-Knocknacarra V Bearna-Na Forbacha 16:00, Ref: Alan Kelly
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 4), Tuam Stars V Moycullen 18:00, Ref: Michael Ryder

Mon 23 Sep
Under 14 B Cup, Venue: Kenny Park, (U14 B Cup Final), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Maigh Cuilinn – Iománaíocht 18:15, Ref: Gerry Hurley
Under 14 B1 Shield, Venue: Duggan Park, (U14 B1 Shield Final), Cappataggle V Liam Mellows 18:30, Ref: TBC
Under 14 C Cup, Venue: Duggan Park, (U14 C Cup Final), Annaghdown V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 19:30, Ref: Christopher Browne
Under 14 C1 Cup, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, Oranmore-Maree V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: TBC

Tue 24 Sep
U19 B Football Championship, Venue: Mervue, (West Semi Final), St. James V St Michael’s 18:00, Ref: Ciaran Harkin
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Brownesgrove, (North Semi Final), Cortoon Shamrocks V Gaeil na Gaillimhe 18:30, Ref: TBC
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Caherlistrane, (Round 5), Caherlistrane V St. James 18:30, Ref: Thomas Murphy
U14 Group A1 Development League, Venue: Corofin GAA Pitch , (Round 5), Corofin V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Kevin Kenny
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Christopher Ryan
U14 Group A2 Development League, Venue: Mountbellew, (Round 5), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: P.J. Rabbitte
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Athenry, (Round 5), Gaeil na Gaillimhe V St Mary’s GAA Athenry 18:30, Ref: Paddy McDermott
U14 Group B1 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V St Brendan’s 18:30, Ref: John Donovan
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Carna, (Round 5), Cárna-Caiseal/Na Piarsaigh V Mícheál Breathnach 18:30, Ref: Colman Mac Donnacha
U14 Group B2 Development League, Venue: Oughterard, (Round 5), Oughterard V Barna 18:30, Ref: Darragh Kelly
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Glenamaddy, (Round 5), Northern Gaels V Headford 18:30, Ref: Sean Lyons
U14 Group C1 Development League, Venue: Milltown GAA, (Round 5), Milltown V Salthill-Knocknacarra 18:30, Ref: Tom Ryder
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Belclare, (Round 5), Corofin V Dunmore MacHales 18:30, Ref: Austin O’Connell
U14 Group C2 Development League, Venue: Kinvara, (Round 5), Kinvara V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: Noel Quinn
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Kilconly, (Round 5), Kilconly V Killererin 18:30, Ref: Peter Bane
U14 Group D1 Development League, Venue: Caltra Pitch, (Round 5), Caltra V Menlough/Padraig Pearses 18:30, Ref: Richard Sheppard
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Clifden, (Round 5), Clifden V An Cheathrú Rua 18:30, Ref: Mairtín Mac Donnacha
U14 Group D2 Development League, Venue: Baile Doite Pitch & Clubhouse, (Round 5), Moycullen V Barna 18:30, Ref: Jp Moore
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Leitir Mir, (Round 5), Cumann Peile Naomh Anna, Leitir Mór V Fr. Griffin’s Éire Óg 18:30, Ref: Colm Conway
U14 Group E1 Development League, Venue: Killannin Community Pitch, (Round 5), Killannin V Renvyle 18:30, Ref: Ger Cahill
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Mervue, (Round 5), St. James V Oranmore-Maree 18:30, Ref: Noel Barrett
U14 Group E2 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Kilkerrin-Clonberne 18:30, Ref: Martin Collins
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Claregalway Knockdoemore, (Round 5), Claregalway V Corofin 18:30, Ref: Tony Keating
U14 Group F1 Development League, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 5), Oranmore-Maree V Moycullen 18:30, Ref: Dara Murphy
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Renmore, (Round 5), St. James V Tuam Stars 18:30, Ref: Aonghus Laoi
U14 Group F2 Development League, Venue: Cregg, (Round 5), Annaghdown V Claregalway 18:30, Ref: TBC

Wed 25 Sep
U19 A Football Championship , Venue: Mountbellew, (North Semi Final), Mountbellew/Moylough V Tuam Stars 18:00, Ref: TBC
U19 C Football Championship, Venue: Milltown, (North Semi Final), Milltown V Kilconly 19:00, Ref: TBC

