Four Galway Clubs among 55 receiving National recognition for promotion of Irish Language

Share story:

A night of celebrations in Croke Park at the prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha awards ceremony

The prestigious Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha recognition awards were presented at a special ceremony in Croke Park on Friday night, 1 December 2023. This year 55 clubs from all over the country won bronze, silver or gold medals for their efforts, work, and commitment for the promotion of the Irish language. Sports and entertainment broadcaster Gráinne McElwain presided over the ceremony and announced the 7 clubs that won Gold Medals, the 15 clubs that won Silver Medals and the 33 clubs that won Gold Medals this year. (See full list below)

Representatives from the clubs were present at Croke Park to proudly accept their awards, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within their clubs and in their broader local communities.

Fondúireacht Sheosaimh Mhic Dhonncha is a collaborative initiative between Glór na nGael and the GAA. The partnership is dedicated to enhancing the presence and usage of the Irish language across GAA clubs nationwide. These medals serve as a testament to the clubs’ ongoing efforts in integrating the Irish language into their activities and fostering its growth among their members and communities.

This event not only acknowledges individual club achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving and promoting the Irish language through sport.

CONNACHT

The event saw four Galway clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions CLG Oileáin Árann, Baile an Dóirín, Gaeil na Gaillimhe and Cumann Camogaíochta Cois Fharraige.

The event saw three county Mayo clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Kiltimagh GAA and Mayo Gaels were recognised with silver medals. Notably, Castlebar Mitchells achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.

The event saw one Roscommon club achieving a silver medal – a massive accomplishment – Cumann Phádraic Mhic Phiarais

ULSTER

The event saw two Co. Donegal clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. CLG Chill Chartha (Kilcar GAC) was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, An Beart CLG (Burt GAA) was recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw the first Co. Cavan club being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Loch Gamhna CLG (Gowna GAA) was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts.

The event saw 6 Co. Tyrone clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. An Táite Riabhach CLG Naomh Pádraig (St. Patricks Tattyreagh) Cumann Iománaíocht Eoghan Ruadh (Eoghan Ruadh Hurling Club), Naomh Pádraig An Goirtín CLG (St. Patricks Gortin) agus Naomh Treasa CLG Loch Mhic Ruairí (St. Treasa’s Loughmacrory) were each awarded bronze medals for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, CLG-CC Naomh Colum Cille, Oileán a’ Guail agus Cluain Eo (St. Colmcilles, Coalisland and Clonoe) was recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw 6 Co. Tyrone clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. CLG Naomh Muire Droichead Mhig Uidhir (St. Marys Maguiresbridge) was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, CLG Mhic Uidhir, An t-Iompú Deiseal (Tempomaguires GAC) was recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw two Co. Antrim clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Naomh Muire, Achadh Eochaille (St. Mary’s Aghagallon GAC) was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and notably, the all-Irish language club Laochra Loch Lao achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.

The event saw six County Armagh clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Cláirsigh, Béal Átha an Airgid (Silverbridge Harps), Clan na Gael CLG agus Na Cláirsigh, Ard Mhacha (Armagh Harps GAC) were each awarded bronze medals for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, Clann Éireann, Naomh Peadar CLG An Lorgain (St. Peter’s GAC, Lurgan) agus Tír na nÓg Port an Dúnáin were recognised with silver medals, more silver than any other county.

The event saw one Co. Down club being honoured for its outstanding contribution. Achadh Dearg/Baile an Mhéirligh (Aghaderg/Ballyvarley) was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts promoting our language this year.

LEINSTER

The event saw three Co. Dublin clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Gaeil Aeracha and Cumann Uí Dhuibhir, Balbriggan were each awarded bronze medals for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, Kilmacud Crokeswere recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw one Co. Kildare club being honoured for its outstanding contributions. Maynooth GAA was awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts.

The event saw one Co. Wicklow club being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Blessington CLG (Kinvara) was a bronze medal for its exceptional efforts.

The event saw CLG Ardachadh Maigh Dumha (Ardagh Moydow GAA) being honoured for their outstanding contributions to the Gaeilge. They received a silver medal on the night, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within the club and in their broader local community.

The event saw CLG Tulach Mhór (Tullamore) being honoured for their outstanding contributions to the Gaeilge. They received a silver medal on the night, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within the club and in their broader local community.

The event saw two Co. Kilkenny clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na hÍathghlasaí CLG agus ar Dún Fearta CLG.

The event saw one Co. Wexford club being honoured for its outstanding contributions. St. Martins GAA, Piercetown was awarded a bronze medal for its exceptional efforts.

The event saw four Co. Meath clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Fianna An Bóthar Buí CLG, Cumann Peil na mBan, Dún Doire, and Domhnach Mór Cill Dhéaglán Clg were each awarded bronze medals for their exceptional efforts. Additionally, Átha Troim CLG were recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw Liathróid Láimhe an Mhuilinn gCearr (Mullingar Handball Club) being honoured for their outstanding contributions to the Gaeilge. They received a silver medal on the night, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within the club and in their broader local community.

MUNSTER

The event saw three Co. Kerry clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Na Gaeil GAA were awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and CLG Daingean Uí Chúis were recognised with a silver medal. Notably, Cumann Caide Ban Chorca Dhuibhne achieved the distinction of being one of only seven clubs to receive a Gold Medal.

The event saw six Co. Cork clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. CLG Naomh Muire Inis Céin (St Mary’s Enniskeane), Baile an Easpaig CLG (Bishopstown), Cumann Camógaíochta Chill Uird (Kilworth Camogie Club), Eochaill CLG (Youghal), Béal Átha an Chasaigh CLG (Ballinhassig) were awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and CLG Mhainistir na Corann (Midleton) were recognised with a silver medal. Limerick The event saw two Co. Limerick clubs being honoured for their outstanding contributions. Cumann Pheil na mBan Átháin (Ahane LGFA) were awarded a bronze medal for their exceptional efforts and CLG Átháin (Ahane GAA) were recognised with a silver medal.

The event saw CLG Chuar an Chláir (Cooraclare) being honoured for their outstanding contributions to the Gaeilge. They received a bronze medal on the night, symbolising their dedication to promoting the Irish language both within the club and in their broader local community.