7 September 2024

Athenry Win the Rounders All Ireland Minor Ladies Championship

Athenry are All Ireland Minor Ladies Champions after a hard-fought battle with Sean Connollys in Abbotstown.

Athenry got off to a dream start against the Longford side leading 24-1 after the opening two innings. Connollys found more success in the third innings on and staged a late comeback scoring 20 points in the final 3 innings, but Athenry’s high-flying start stuck to them as they held out to become champions.

We got immediate reaction from Peter Lyons from Abbotstown after his team was presented the trophy.

