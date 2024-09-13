Athenry to Compete in U16 All Ireland Rounders Championship

Athenry are looking forward to the U16 GAA Rounders All Ireland Championship taking place in Meath tomorrow. The Galway side are in Group A, being paired with Emo of Laoise and Na Fianna from Dublin. The first of their 2 group games is at 11am and if they progress past the group stages the quarter finals will start at 1.30pm. Athenry will try to add to the two All Ireland titles they have won in the past week, with the minor ladies emerging victorious against Sean Connollys and the U13 girls winning the féile beating Laois outfit The Heath in the final.

U16 GAA Rounders All Ireland Championship

Meath GAA Centre of Excellence, Dunganny, Trim, Co. Meath

Saturday 14th September