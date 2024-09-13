Galway Bay FM

13 September 2024

~1 minutes read

Athenry to Compete in U16 All Ireland Rounders Championship

Share story:
Athenry to Compete in U16 All Ireland Rounders Championship
Athenry are looking forward to the U16 GAA Rounders All Ireland Championship taking place in Meath tomorrow. The Galway side are in Group A, being paired with Emo of Laoise and Na Fianna from Dublin. The first of their 2 group games is at 11am and if they progress past the group stages the quarter finals will start at 1.30pm. Athenry will try to add to the two All Ireland titles they have won in the past week, with the minor ladies emerging victorious against Sean Connollys and the U13 girls winning the féile beating Laois outfit The Heath in the final.
U16 GAA Rounders All Ireland Championship
Meath GAA Centre of Excellence, Dunganny, Trim, Co. Meath
Saturday 14th September
Group A
Athenry (Galway), Emo (Laois), Na Fianna (Dublin)
Fixtures
11am Athenry v Na Fianna
12 Athenry v Emo
Quarter Finals: 1.30pm
Semi-finals 3pm
U16 All Ireland Final 4.30pm

Share story:

Galway's Corey O'Malley to fight for European K-1 Title

Galway fighter Corey O’Malley, who fights out of the Black Dragon Kickboxing gym on Sean Mulvoy Road in the city, will fight tough Belgian fighter Ahmed...

Turloughmore 2-16 Clarinbridge 0-16 (Under 20A Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction)

Turloughmore are the Cahalan Jewellers under-20A hurling champions following this six point victory over Clarinbridge at Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Thurs...

Gort 4-16 Ballygar 2-14 (Under 20B1 Hurling Final Commentary and Reaction from Padraig Linnane and Nathan Gill)

Gort are the Cahalan Jewellers under-20B1 hurling champions following this eight-point victory over Ballygar in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe on Thursday (12th...

U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore

U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore Join us for the live online stream of  the U20 A Hurling Final, Clarinbridge v Turloughmore. The action ...