GAA Welcomes Phased Return of Spectators

The GAA is delighted with confirmation of the planned return of spectators to our games on a pilot basis in the coming weeks.

This follows similar developments in the Six Counties earlier this week.

The presence of supporters at our matches and the atmosphere they generate, are integral parts of the GAA experience and we look forward to the staging of our games at all levels of Association in the weeks and months ahead after what has been a challenging year to date for everyone.

We would like to acknowledge the co-operation of the Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht, Mr Jack Chambers, his officials, Sport Ireland and The Combined FAI, GAA, IRFU, Working Party for Return of Spectators, which has been working to progress matters in this area since the start of the pandemic.

We particularly welcome confirmation of the GAA trial fixtures and are receptive to staging more of these exercises around the country as permitted.



We will be in contact with our units at every level in the coming days with further guidance and want to assure our members and supporters that we will be working with the authorities and doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of spectators to our games in the greatest numbers possible over the remainder of 2021.