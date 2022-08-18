GAA – U19 football championship results

There was a full round of fixtures on Wednesday night in the Galway club U19 football championships. The results were:

U19 A West: St James 2-10 Maigh Cuilinn 3-7; Oranmore 4-8 Salthill Knocknacarra 2-9; St Michaels 4-17 Killannin 1-15

U19 A North: Claregalway 0-15 Tuam Stars 0-10, Corofin 2-13 Dunmore MacHales 0-11

U19 B West: Barna 0-8 An Spideal 0-8; Micheal Breathnach 2-15 Leitir Mór 2-8

U19 B North: Kilconly 5-10 Mountbellew Moylough 3-5, Caherlistrane 1-14 Athenry 2-9, Menlough/Padraig Pearses 2-11 Headford 0-12, Annaghdown 4-9 Kinvara 1-10, Kilkerrin Clonberne/Killererin W/O Caltra

U19 C North: Gaeil na Gaillimhe 7-15 Milltown 1-5

