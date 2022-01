GAA: Two Galway Teams Make Connacht PPS Senior Semi-Finals

Presentation College, Athenry are into the Connacht Senior B Football Championship semi-finals following a 1-16 to 1-13 win over Carrick-on-Shannon Community School.

St. Paul’s, Oughterard advanced in Senior C, with a 3-18 to 0-11 Round 1A victory over Colaiste na Coirbe.

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair are into the Connacht Senior B Hurling semi-finals. They overcame St. Cuan’s Castleblakeney 4-25 to 1-9 in Skehana.

But Colaiste Mhuire, Ballygar went down 3-8 to 2-10 to Roscommon CBS in their Senior C quarter-final.

Monday, 24th January – Results

Upcoming Fixtures

Tue 25 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Duggan Park , (Semi-Final 2), St. Raphael`s College Loughrea V Gort Community School 19:00, Ref: Liam Gordon

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Castlegar, (Quarter Final 1), Seamount Colleges Kinvara V St. Joseph`s College Galway 12:30, Ref: John Keane

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry, (Quarter Final 2), Portumna Community School V Calasanctius College Oranmore 12:30, Ref: Christy Browne

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Fohenagh Sportsfield, (Quarter Final 4), Garbally College Ballinasloe V Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 12:30, Ref: Liam Gordon

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Quarter Final 2), St. Mary`s College Galway V Mercy College Woodford 12:30, Ref: David Earls

Wed 26 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Quarter Final 1), St Geralds, Castlebar V St. Jarlath`s College Tuam 11:00, Ref: John Gilmartin

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Glencorrib, (Quarter Final 2), Rice College Westport V St. Joseph`s College Galway 12:30, Ref: Sean Reilly

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Quarter Final 3), St. Attractas Community School Tubbercurry V Colaiste Bhaile Chlair 12:30, Ref: John Glavey

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Football Championship 2022, Venue: Strokestown, (Quarter Final 1), Ballinamore Community School V Garbally College Ballinasloe 12:30, Ref: Vivian Hardiman

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Football Championship 2022, Venue: Milltown GAA Club, (Quarter Final 4), St. Joseph`s College Foxford V Calasanctius College Oranmore 12:30, Ref: Noel Dempsey

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Westside Pitches, (Quarter Final 1), St. Paul`s College Oughterard V Coliste Iognid S.J 12:30, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Quarter Final 2), Seamount Colleges Kinvara V Holy Rosary College Mountbellew 12:30, Ref: Gerry Daly

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, (Round 2(a)), Athenry Vocational School V Colste Chro Mhuire An Spidal 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Abbey Community College Boyle, (Round 2(d)), Abbey Community College Boyle V Glenamaddy Community School 12:30, Ref: Dermot Jnr Lyons



Thu 27 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 2(b)), Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain An Cheathru Rua V St. Cuans Castleblakeney 12:30, Ref: Jon Finn

Fri 28 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Quarter Final 3), Athenry Vocational School V St Geralds, Castlebar 10:30, Ref: Micheal Connolly

Sat 29 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Duggan Park , (Semi-Final 1), St. Bridgets, Loughrea V Presentation College Athenry 12:30, Ref: Paul Fahy