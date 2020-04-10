GAA to hold special Congress on Friday to change Championship structure

The GAA will hold a Special Congress via conference call next Friday to allow changes to this year’s Championships due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It comes after Central Council held a remote meeting yesterday and Special Congress will give power to the GAA’s Management Committee to make decisions on the Championship format, which looks set to be altered. Government restrictions are expected to be left in place until the end of the month or beyond so that will delay the start of the Championship season.

That could lead to a move away from the round-robin format in the provincial hurling championship and last eight of the football championship. The GAA’s director of games administration Fergal McGill said recently that if they get started by mid-June, the All-Ireland final dates in August will remain in place.



