GAA ticket prices for 2024 Allianz Leagues

The GAA can confirm its full schedule of central-level ticket prices for the 2024 Allianz Leagues competitions. Divisions 1 and 2 of the Allianz Football League and Division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League will be priced at €20 per match and student/OAP tickets will be €15. Divisions 3 and 4 in Football matches will be €12 with student/OAP tickets at €10. Entry to Allianz Division 2 & 3 Hurling matches will cost €10 with student/OAP tickets €8. Juveniles Under 16 will be free of charge for Allianz Leagues fixtures, except for reserved seating fixtures and selected fixtures where capacity is a concern.

New League Packages are on sale with full and flexible match packages available. These packages can be purchased on www.gaa.ie/tickets. Tickets for the Allianz Division 1 & 2 League Finals will be €30. Entry to Division 3 & 4 Finals will be €25.

Football Season Tickets will be €150 and Hurling Season Tickets will be €140. A GAA Season Ticket covers all Allianz League fixtures for your chosen county, Allianz League finals and semi-finals, AIB All-Ireland Club Finals, guaranteed access to your county’s championship fixtures and access to an All-Ireland Final ticket should your county reach the Final and you have met the qualification criteria. Club Plus Season Tickets, which includes club fixtures within your chosen county, will remain at €250.

The opening championship match(es) will no longer be included as part of the Season Ticket. However, the Association will have details of special Championship packages available in the New Year. Once again, tickets will not be sold at venues in 2024. All tickets must be purchased in advance on gaa.ie/tickets or in selected SuperValu and Centra stores.

Allianz League Packages:

Division 1 Football: 7 matches for €100. A saving of €40, 4 matches for €65. A saving of €15

Division 1 Hurling: 5 matches for €75. A saving of €25, 3 matches for €50. A saving of €10

