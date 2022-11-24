Sport GAA: Supermacs Set To Extend Sponsorship Agreement with Galway GAA 24 November 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Galway GAA are set to announce a sponsorship agreement with Supermacs at a media launch next Tuesday (29th November). Both Galway senior managers Padraic Joyce and Henry Shefflin will be in attendance along with players from both panels. We are delighted to announce our new 5 year sponsorship deal with @Galway_GAA 😀Here are a few photos from our sponsorship launch that took place in the @Loughreahotel1 yesterday! 😊@TribesmenGAA #GalwayGAA #Supermacs #Sponsorship #5years #AWinningTeam #GaillimhAbú pic.twitter.com/jLLqm8Jt1i— Supermac's (@SupermacsIRE) May 18, 2018