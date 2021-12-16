GAA: Seamus Finnerty Chats About the Galway GAA Final and Finishing Up as County PRO

One of the last tasks for outgoing Galway GAA PRO Seamus Finnerty is to produce his 16th edition of the Galway GAA Annual which is now available in shops throughout the county.

The Annaghdown man concluded his term at the Annual Convention this week (14th December) with Ahascragh/Fohenagh’s Michelle Healy taking up the position.

The new Galway GAA Annual is a bumper 124-page issue covering two seasons due to no issue being released in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seamus has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

The Galway GAA Annual 2021 is just €10 and is available in all bookshops across the city and county.