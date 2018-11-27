Current track
GAA Reveals Master Fixture Plan For 2019

Written by on 27 November 2018

The GAA have revealed its Master Fixture plan for 2019 with the national calendar beginning on the weekend of the 19th and 20th of January with the All-Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Hurling and Football Semi-Finals. The Allianz National league for Galway’s Footballers and Hurlers will begin on Sunday the 27th with a home double header against Laois in the Hurling at 12.30 followed by the Footballers game with Cavan at 2.30.

GAA Diary 2019

Important Dates

19-20.01.2019 (Sat/Sun)

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

 

27.01.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Football League – Round 1

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Gaillimh v An Cabhán (2.30pm)

 

Allianz Hurling League – Round 1

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1B

Gaillimh v Laois (12.30pm)

 

02.02.2019 (Sat)

Allianz Football League – Round 2

(All Games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Áth Cliath v Gaillimh

 

03.02.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Hurling League – Round 2

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1B

Ceatharlach v Gaillimh

 

09.02.2019 (Sat)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate & Junior Club Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

10.02.2019 (Sun)

AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate & Junior Club Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

Allianz Football League – Round 3

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Muineachán v Gaillimh

 

16.02.2019 (Sat)

AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Ulster

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Finals (Munster C.A. – Mallow Sports Complex, Corcaigh)

 

17.02.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Hurling League Round 3

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1B

Gaillimh v Áth Cliath

 

20.02.2019 (Wed)

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Final

 

23.02.2019 (Sat)

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final (Waterford I.T.)

 

24.02.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Football League – Round 4

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Gaillimh v Ciarraí

 

Allianz Hurling League – Round 4

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1B

Uíbh Fhailí v Gaillimh (1pm)

 

02.03.2019 (Sat)

Allianz Football League – Round 5

(All Games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Maigh Eo v Gaillimh (7.15pm)

 

03.03.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Hurling League – Round 5

(All Games at 2.00pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1B

Port Láirge v Gaillimh

 

10.03.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Hurling League – Quarter-Finals

Roinn 1

(A) Top Team 1A v 4th Team 1B

(B) 2nd Team 1A v 3rd Team 1B

(C) 3rd Team 1A v 2nd Team 1B

(D) 4th Team 1A v Top Team 1B

 

16.03.2019 (Sat)

Allianz Football League – Round 6

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Gaillimh v Ros Comáin

 

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 – Semi-Finals

Winner Quarter-Final A v Winner Quarter-Final D

Winner Quarter-Final B v Winner Quarter-Final C

 

17.03.2019 (Sun)

AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

24.03.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Football League – Round 7

(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)

Roinn 1

Tír Eoghain v Gaillimh

Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 – Final

 

30.03.2019 (Sat)

Masita GAA All Ireland Hurling Post Primary Schools Finals (Semple Stadium, Thurles)

 

31.03.2019 (Sun)

Allianz Football League Roinn 1 & 2 Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

06.04.2019 (Sat)

Masita GAA All Ireland Football Post Primary Schools Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

05.05.2019 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Quarter-Finals

Londain v Gaillimh (McGovern Park, Ruislip)

 

11-12.05.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 1

Gaillimh v Ceatharlach

 

12.05.2019 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Quarter-Final

Ros Comáin v Leitrim v (Dr Hyde Park)

 

19.05.2019 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Semi-Final

Sligeach v Londain / Gaillimh (Markievicz Park)

 

25-26.05.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 3A

Gaillimh v Loch Garman

 

26.05.2019 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Semi-Final

Nua Eabhrac / Maigh Eo v Leitrim / Ros Comáin

 

01-02.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship – Preliminary Round (If Required)

 

01-03.06.2019 (Sat/Sun/Mon)

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, Gallaras

 

07-09.06.2019 (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Féile na nGael (Corcaigh)

 

08-09.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 4

Loch Garman v Ceatharlach

Cill Chainnigh v Gaillimh

 

08.06.2019 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship – Round 1

 

15-16.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 5

Áth Cliath v Gaillimh

 

15.06.2019 (Sat)

Handball and Rounders Féile (Corcaigh)

 

16.06.2019 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final

 

22.06.2019 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2

Féile Skills Star Challenge (National Games Development Centre, Abbotstown)

 

23.06.2019 (Sun)

Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final

Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

29-30.06.2019 (Fri/Sat/Sun)

Féile na nÓg (Connacht)

 

29.06.2019 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3

 

30.06.2019 (Sun)

Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)

 

06-07.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4

GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Leinster

Britain v Munster

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Winner Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group

Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Munster Group

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 1

Leinster Runner-Up v Munster Runner-Up

 

13-14.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 1

Group 1

Munster Provincial Winner v Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner

Group 2

Connacht Provincial Winner v Ulster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals

Leinster Runner-Up v Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Team Munster Group

Munster Runner-Up v Group v Winner Tier Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Team Leinster Group

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 2

Winner of Round 1 v Gaillimh

 

20-21.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 2

Group 1

Munster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Leinster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner

Group 2

Leinster Provincial Winner v Connacht Provincial Winner

Munster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Ulster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner

 

GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 3

Loser of Round 1 v Gaillimh

 

27-28.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals

Connacht v Leinster

 

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Finals

Connacht Winner v Leinster Runners Up

Leinster Winner v Connacht Runners Up

 

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Relegation Play-off (If Required)

 

27.07.2019 (Sat)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 03-05.08.2019)

Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

 

28.07.2019 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 03-05.08.2019)

Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

 

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

 

03.08.2019 (Sat)

Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals (Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co Louth)

 

03-05.08.2019 (Sat/Sun/Mon)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 3

Group 1

Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner

Group 2

Munster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Connacht Provincial Winner

 

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

 

Bord Gáis GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship – Semi-Finals

Leinster Winner v Munster Runner-Up

Munster Winner v Leinster Runner-Up

 

10.08.2019 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 17.08.2019)

Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up

 

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

 

 

11.08.2019 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 17.08.2019)

Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up

 

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

 

18.08.2019 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final (Replay 07.09.2019 – Sat)

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

 

24-25.08.2019 (Sat/Sun)

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

 

01.09.2019 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final (Replay 14.09.2019 – Sat)

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

 

08.09.2019 (Sun)

Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals

 

15.09.2019 (Sun)

TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals

