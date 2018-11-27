GAA Reveals Master Fixture Plan For 2019
Written by Sport GBFM on 27 November 2018
The GAA have revealed its Master Fixture plan for 2019 with the national calendar beginning on the weekend of the 19th and 20th of January with the All-Ireland Intermediate and Junior Club Hurling and Football Semi-Finals. The Allianz National league for Galway’s Footballers and Hurlers will begin on Sunday the 27th with a home double header against Laois in the Hurling at 12.30 followed by the Footballers game with Cavan at 2.30.
GAA Diary 2019
Important Dates
19-20.01.2019 (Sat/Sun)
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
27.01.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Football League – Round 1
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Gaillimh v An Cabhán (2.30pm)
Allianz Hurling League – Round 1
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1B
Gaillimh v Laois (12.30pm)
02.02.2019 (Sat)
Allianz Football League – Round 2
(All Games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Áth Cliath v Gaillimh
03.02.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Hurling League – Round 2
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1B
Ceatharlach v Gaillimh
09.02.2019 (Sat)
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Intermediate & Junior Club Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
10.02.2019 (Sun)
AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Intermediate & Junior Club Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
Allianz Football League – Round 3
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Muineachán v Gaillimh
16.02.2019 (Sat)
AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Ulster
Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Finals (Munster C.A. – Mallow Sports Complex, Corcaigh)
17.02.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Hurling League Round 3
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1B
Gaillimh v Áth Cliath
20.02.2019 (Wed)
Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Sigerson Cup Final
23.02.2019 (Sat)
Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Final (Waterford I.T.)
24.02.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Football League – Round 4
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Gaillimh v Ciarraí
Allianz Hurling League – Round 4
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1B
Uíbh Fhailí v Gaillimh (1pm)
02.03.2019 (Sat)
Allianz Football League – Round 5
(All Games at 7pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Maigh Eo v Gaillimh (7.15pm)
03.03.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Hurling League – Round 5
(All Games at 2.00pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1B
Port Láirge v Gaillimh
10.03.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Hurling League – Quarter-Finals
Roinn 1
(A) Top Team 1A v 4th Team 1B
(B) 2nd Team 1A v 3rd Team 1B
(C) 3rd Team 1A v 2nd Team 1B
(D) 4th Team 1A v Top Team 1B
16.03.2019 (Sat)
Allianz Football League – Round 6
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Gaillimh v Ros Comáin
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 – Semi-Finals
Winner Quarter-Final A v Winner Quarter-Final D
Winner Quarter-Final B v Winner Quarter-Final C
17.03.2019 (Sun)
AIB GAA All-Ireland Senior Club Football & Hurling Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
24.03.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Football League – Round 7
(All Games at 2pm unless otherwise stated)
Roinn 1
Tír Eoghain v Gaillimh
Allianz Hurling League Roinn 1 – Final
30.03.2019 (Sat)
Masita GAA All Ireland Hurling Post Primary Schools Finals (Semple Stadium, Thurles)
31.03.2019 (Sun)
Allianz Football League Roinn 1 & 2 Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
06.04.2019 (Sat)
Masita GAA All Ireland Football Post Primary Schools Finals (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
05.05.2019 (Sun)
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Quarter-Finals
Londain v Gaillimh (McGovern Park, Ruislip)
11-12.05.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 1
Gaillimh v Ceatharlach
12.05.2019 (Sun)
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Quarter-Final
Ros Comáin v Leitrim v (Dr Hyde Park)
19.05.2019 (Sun)
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Semi-Final
Sligeach v Londain / Gaillimh (Markievicz Park)
25-26.05.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 3A
Gaillimh v Loch Garman
26.05.2019 (Sun)
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship – Semi-Final
Nua Eabhrac / Maigh Eo v Leitrim / Ros Comáin
01-02.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship – Preliminary Round (If Required)
01-03.06.2019 (Sat/Sun/Mon)
Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta, Gallaras
07-09.06.2019 (Fri/Sat/Sun)
Féile na nGael (Corcaigh)
08-09.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 4
Loch Garman v Ceatharlach
Cill Chainnigh v Gaillimh
08.06.2019 (Sat)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship – Round 1
15-16.06.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship – Round 5
Áth Cliath v Gaillimh
15.06.2019 (Sat)
Handball and Rounders Féile (Corcaigh)
16.06.2019 (Sun)
Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship Final
22.06.2019 (Sat)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2
Féile Skills Star Challenge (National Games Development Centre, Abbotstown)
23.06.2019 (Sun)
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final
Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
29-30.06.2019 (Fri/Sat/Sun)
Féile na nÓg (Connacht)
29.06.2019 (Sat)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 3
30.06.2019 (Sun)
Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final
Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Final (Páirc an Chrócaigh)
06-07.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 4
GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Leinster
Britain v Munster
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals
Winner Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Leinster Group
Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup v 3rd Placed Team Munster Group
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 1
Leinster Runner-Up v Munster Runner-Up
13-14.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 1
Group 1
Munster Provincial Winner v Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner
Group 2
Connacht Provincial Winner v Ulster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Finals
Leinster Runner-Up v Runner-Up Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Team Munster Group
Munster Runner-Up v Group v Winner Tier Joe McDonagh Cup/3rd Placed Team Leinster Group
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 2
Winner of Round 1 v Gaillimh
20-21.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 2
Group 1
Munster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Leinster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner
Group 2
Leinster Provincial Winner v Connacht Provincial Winner
Munster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Ulster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner
GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Championship Final
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Final Round 3
Loser of Round 1 v Gaillimh
27-28.07.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht v Leinster
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Quarter-Finals
Connacht Winner v Leinster Runners Up
Leinster Winner v Connacht Runners Up
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Relegation Play-off (If Required)
27.07.2019 (Sat)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 03-05.08.2019)
Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
28.07.2019 (Sun)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 03-05.08.2019)
Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
03.08.2019 (Sat)
Donnelly All-Ireland Poc Fada Finals (Annaverna Mountain, Ravensdale, Co Louth)
03-05.08.2019 (Sat/Sun/Mon)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Quarter-Final Group Stage Phase 3
Group 1
Connacht Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
Group 2
Munster Runner-Up/Round 3 Winner v Connacht Provincial Winner
Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
Bord Gáis GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship – Semi-Finals
Leinster Winner v Munster Runner-Up
Munster Winner v Leinster Runner-Up
10.08.2019 (Sat)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 17.08.2019)
Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
11.08.2019 (Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final (Replay 17.08.2019)
Quarter-Final Group Winner v Quarter-Final Group Runner Up
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
18.08.2019 (Sun)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final (Replay 07.09.2019 – Sat)
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
24-25.08.2019 (Sat/Sun)
Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
01.09.2019 (Sun)
GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final (Replay 14.09.2019 – Sat)
Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
08.09.2019 (Sun)
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals
15.09.2019 (Sun)
TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Finals