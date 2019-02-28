GAA Reveal Masita All-Ireland PPS Fixtures

The GAA have released the fixtures for the weekend for the Quarter and Semi-Finals of the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior A and C Hurling and Senior D Football Championships. Gort Community School’s All-Ireland Senior A Hurling Quarter Final with CBC from Cork will be played in Kilmallock Co Limerick on Saturday and will throw in at 1pm. The winners of this game will play St Kierans Kilkenny in the All-Ireland Semi-Final.

Presentation College Athenry will play the winners of the other Quarter Final between CBS Midleton and Colaiste Eoin Stillorgan who play on Monday.

The All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Semi-Final between Colaiste Na Coirbe and St Mary’s Magherafelt will be played on Saturday at The Downs GAA Club in Westmeath and will also throw in at 1.

And in Football, The All-Ireland Senior D Semi-Final between Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin An Cheathru Rua and Ballybay Community College will take place in Padraig Pearses GAA Ground in Roscommon throwing in at 1pm.