GAA release statement regarding Ticketing and Safety ahead of Weekend’s All-Ireland Football Quarter Finals

The GAA would like to remind supporters attending games at Croke Park on both Saturday and Sunday of the following match day arrangements to ensure a safe and enjoyable day at the venue for everyone.

Electronic Tickets

• Patrons are reminded that screenshots of your ticket will not get you into the stadium.

• Tickets can be transferred using the Ticketmaster transfer function.

• E-tickets should be downloaded in advance of arrival at the stadium and added to your wallet.

Flares

• We remind patrons that it is illegal to use a flare in a public space and all flares and smoke cannisters are strictly prohibited in the stadium.

• Additional search and security measures will be in place this weekend and there will be strict enforcement by An Garda Síochána.

For full stadium regulations please follow the link: https://crokepark.ie/stadium/health-safety