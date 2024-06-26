Galway Bay FM

26 June 2024

~1 minutes read

GAA release statement regarding Ticketing and Safety ahead of Weekend’s All-Ireland Football Quarter Finals

Share story:
GAA release statement regarding Ticketing and Safety ahead of Weekend’s All-Ireland Football Quarter Finals

The GAA would like to remind supporters attending games at Croke Park on both Saturday and Sunday of the following match day arrangements to ensure a safe and enjoyable day at the venue for everyone.

Electronic Tickets

• Patrons are reminded that screenshots of your ticket will not get you into the stadium.
• Tickets can be transferred using the Ticketmaster transfer function.
• E-tickets should be downloaded in advance of arrival at the stadium and added to your wallet.

Flares

• We remind patrons that it is illegal to use a flare in a public space and all flares and smoke cannisters are strictly prohibited in the stadium.
• Additional search and security measures will be in place this weekend and there will be strict enforcement by An Garda Síochána.

For full stadium regulations please follow the link: https://crokepark.ie/stadium/health-safety

Share story:

Energia League Mens and Women's Fixtures Announced For 2024/25 Season

The fixtures for the 2024/25 Energia All-Ireland League have been announced with the season beginning for both Corinthians and Galwegians on Saturday the ...

Galway Athletics Report

Tailteann Games The Tailteann Games Schools Interprovincial took place last weekend in Dublin, with some exceptional Galway performances a highlight. Galw...

Glamour Reigns Supreme at Ballinrobe: Bernie Donnelly Wins Best Dressed at The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day

Bernie Donnelly from Roscommon was crowned the winner of The Lodge at Ashford Castle Ladies Day at Ballinrobe Racecourse on Monday evening, June 24th. Ber...

Over The Line - Monday June 24th

George McDonagh and John Mulligan spoke to Jason Byrne of the Irish Sun on the weekend’s Gaelic Football Preliminary Quarter Finals, Jonathan Higgin...