GAA Release National Football and Hurling League Fixtures

The GAA have released official details of Galway’s National Hurling and Football League Fixtures for 2023.

The Galway Footballers opening league game with Mayo will be played on January the 28th in McHale Park and will throw in at 7.30pm. The Hurlers opening game against Wexford will also have a Saturday evening fixture with the game taking place on Saturday the 4th of February throwing in 5pm.

From there in Football, Galway’s games will be against Roscommon in Pearse Stadium on Sunday the 5th of February at 2, against Tyrone in Tuam Stadium on the 19th of February at 1.45pm, Away to Donegal in O’Donnell Park Letterkenny at 12.30pm on the 26th of February, at home to Monaghan in Pearse Stadium on the 5th of March at 12.45pm, away to Armagh on Saturday the 18th of March at 5pm and finally, at home to Kerry in Pearse Stadium on Sunday the 26th of March with the game throwing in at 1.45pm. The National Football League Final between the top two teams will be played on the weekend of the 1st and 2nd of April

Galway’s remaining Hurling League games will be at home to Cork in Pearse Stadium at 2pm on the 12th of February, against Limerick in Pearse Stadium at 2.30 on the 26th of February, Away to Clare on the 12th of March at 1.45pm and away to Westmeath in Mullingar on Sunday the 19th of March. The National Hurling League Semi-Finals will be played the weekend of the 25th and 26th of March and not April as is published in the official guide.

Galway’s Walsh Cup Fixtures have also been confirmed in the last few minutes. Galway will be in group 1 along with Antrim, Dublin and Westmeath and will play Westmeath in their opening game on Sunday the 8th of January followed by Dublin away on the 15th of January and Antrim in Darver Co Louth on Sunday the 22nd of January. The final will be played a week later in Croke Park.