GAA Release Galway’s Inter County Fixtures For 2020

The GAA have released the fixture details for 2020 this afternoon with Galway’s Fixtures in Football and Hurling included. The Galway U20’s will be the first inter county side in action when they face Kerry in the All-Ireland Semi-Final at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick on saturday the 17th of October with the Galway Senior Footballers next up the following day when they take on Mayo in the Allianz National Football league at Tuam Stadium. The Galway Senior Hurlers Leinster Semi Final with Wexford will be played on Saturday the 30th of October at a venue to be confirmed.

Galway’s GAA Fixtures For 2020

17.10.2020 (Sat)

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Semi-Finals

Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4.30pm

18.10.2020 (Sun)

Allianz Football League | Round 6

Roinn 1

Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm

23.10.2020 (Fri)

Electric Ireland GAA Football Connacht Minor Championship | Pre Lim

Galway v Leitrim, Connacht COE,

24.10.2020 (Sat)

Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final

25.10.2020 (Sun)

Allianz Football League | Round 7

Roinn 1

Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm

21-31.10.2020 (Thurs/Sun)

Bord Gais GAA Hurling Leinster U20 Championship | Quarter Final

Galway v Laois/Carlow (TBC)

30.10.20 (Fri)

Electric Ireland GAA Football Connacht Minor Championship | Semi Final

Galway/Leitrim v Roscommon, Connacht COE

31.10.2020 (Sat)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Galway v Wexford, TBC, 6.15pm

6.11.20 (Fri)

Electric Ireland GAA Football Connacht Minor Championship | Final

Connacht COE

07.11.2020 (Sat)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm

Bord Gais GAA Hurling Leinster U20 Championship | Semi-Final

Kilkenny v Galway/Laois/Carlow

07-08.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 1

14.11.2020 (Sat)

Leinster GAA Hurling Senior Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 6.15pm

14-15.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Round 2

15.11.2020 (Sun)

Connacht GAA Football Senior Championship | Final

Bord Gais GAA Hurling Leinster U20 Championship | Final

21.11.2020 (Sat)

Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Páirc an Chrócaigh

GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship | Quarter Finals

21-22.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Christy Ring Cup | Final

Nicky Rackard Cup | Final

22.11.2020 (Sun)

Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship | Final

Leinster Winner v Munster Winner

28.11.2020 (Sat)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

28-29.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Finals

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Galway

29.11.2020 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Munster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner

05.12.2020 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

05-06.12.2020 (Sat/Sun)

Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final

Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner

Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship | Final

Leinster Provincial Winner v Semi-Final Winner

06.12.2020 (Sun)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Semi-Final

Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner

13.12.2020 (Sun)

GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final

Joe McDonagh Cup | Final

19.12.2020 (Sat)

GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final