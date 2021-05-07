GAA release details of games in the 2020 and 2021 Minor and U20 Championships

print

The GAA have released details of the outstanding games to be played in the 2020 All-Ireland Minor and U20 Championships in hurling and football and have also revealed details of the 2021 All-Ireland Championships in Minor and U20 Football and Hurling.

The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.

The details are….

Week of July 3rd/4th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

(Luimneach v Gaillimh)

Week of July 10th/11th

2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Corcaigh)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)

Week of July 17th/18th

2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

Week of July 31st/August 1st

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 7th/8th

2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

(Leinster v Munster)

Week of August 14th/15th

2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final

(Leinster v Gaillimh)

Week of August 21st/22nd

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final

(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals

(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)

Week of August 28th/29th

2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final