GAA release details of games in the 2020 and 2021 Minor and U20 Championships

The GAA have released details of the outstanding games to be played in the 2020 All-Ireland Minor and U20 Championships in hurling and football and have also revealed details of the 2021 All-Ireland Championships in Minor and U20 Football and Hurling.
The Provincial Councils will confirm their dates in the coming days.
The details are….
Week of July 3rd/4th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
(Luimneach v Gaillimh)
Week of July 10th/11th
2020 Bord Gáis Energy GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Corcaigh)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Leinster v Semi-Final Winner)
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Munster; Leinster v Ulster)
Week of July 17th/18th
2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Week of July 31st/August 1st
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Ulster; Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 7th/8th
2021 GAA Hurling All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
(Leinster v Munster)
Week of August 14th/15th
2021 Eirgrid GAA Football All-Ireland U20 Championship Final
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
(Leinster v Gaillimh)
Week of August 21st/22nd
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
(Munster v Semi-Final Winner)
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
(Connacht v Leinster; Munster v Ulster)
Week of August 28th/29th
2021 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final