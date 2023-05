Galway GAA have announced that works on the refurbishment and re-roofing of the stand at Tuam Stadium will commence next month.

The upgrade has been made possible by the generous donation of €350,000 from the late Joe and Helen O’Toole of O’Toole’s Tuam, who committed to supporting the refurbishment in 2018.

Galway GAA chairman Paul Bellew gave his reaction to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on FYI Galway, and also signaled that Tuam Stadium can remain open for club games during the championship.