GAA President Larry McCarthy launches 26th edition of ‘A Season of Sundays’

The GAA president, Larry McCarthy, attended the launch last night of the 2022 edition of A Season of Sundays.

Over the past 26 years, the publication of Sportsfile’s A Season of Sundays has become an annual sporting tradition, marking the end of each GAA season with a stunning collection of images.

This year’s eagerly anticipated offering looks back at all the highlights of another year to remember and is once again supported by Carroll’s of Tullamore.

This is the 20th year that the Offaly based company has supported the publication of the book.

The 2022 edition captures the highs and lows of an incredible GAA season with another insightful look back on a season that saw capacity crowds return to GAA stadia.

The high points of another busy calendar year in the life of the GAA are expertly captured by the lenses of the Sportsfile photographers – and enhanced by Alan Milton’s perceptive captions – and the year that was 2022 was not short on drama.

From unforgettable AIB All-Ireland Club finals in Croke Park when Ballygunner and Kilcoo scaled their respective ‘Everests’ for the first time, both with late, late shows, to a new season format which saw the games come thick and fast in both football and hurling, 2022 intrigued GAA followers everywhere.

The Munster hurling championship gave us a final for the ages before Limerick’s all conquering crusade marched on and in football Derry emerged from the most competitive of the provincial championships to end their barren spell and return to Croke Park as Ulster kingpins.

When Kerry accounted for Dublin in dramatic fashion in the semi-final, the path was cleared for them to lock horns with Galway in a final paring to whet the appetite of the traditionalists – a game that would see the Sam Maguire Cup return to the Kingdom for the first time since 2014.

There was no change in the winners’ enclosure in hurling as Limerick recorded a first ever three in a row win but not before Kilkenny provided their sternest test. The Cats’ legendary manager Brian Cody bowed out ending what was the longest inter-county management tenure in Gaelic games.

The Meath ladies footballers rose to the top of the pile once again adding to their breakthrough win of the previous year with a final victory over Kerry and on the camogie front, Kilkenny edged Cork to claim the spoils.

Speaking at the launch, the book’s publisher Ray McManus said: “After what we went through and all that was endured by so many over the course of the worst of the pandemic, there was something novel about the relative return to normality in 2022.

“More than anything, the return of large crowds resonated with us all as the atmosphere and the buzz we perhaps previously took for granted, returned to venues everywhere – and the games certainly did not disappoint.

“Every season throws up different storylines and unique circumstances and it is our pleasure to be present at the games to witness so many of them.

“I would like to thank the GAA President Larry McCarthy for launching the book and also Carrolls for their ongoing support, without which, the project would not be possible.”

Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Labhras Mac Carthaigh added: “We are delighted to be back together in person, gathered to mark the launch of yet another edition of A Season of Sundays.

“To say that it has stood the test of time would be something of an understatement and for many – not all of course – the curtain can now fall on the calendar year of Gaelic games that was 2022.

“While we can and will marvel at the quality of images captured by Ray and his team, sometimes the real value of this project is in the recording of imagery that will remind us all in years to come of the enjoyment we derived from the games while also informing future generations of heroic feats, and the stellar names who achieved them.

“Well done Ray and here’s to many more editions.”

John Comerford, the chief operating officer of Carroll’s of Tullamore, said at the launch:

“We are delighted to once again be sponsoring A Season of Sundays and also celebrating 20 years of this sponsorship. There were many wonderful moments during the 2022 GAA season. The book is a fantastic celebration of the unique images which were captured during the year.”

An ideal gift for any GAA fan, the book is available at bookstores nationwide and online at www.sportsfile.com and is priced at €27.95.