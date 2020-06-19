GAA President Extends Sympathies Of The Association To The Family Of Det Garda Colm Horkan

The GAA Have paid tribute to the late Detective Garda Colm Horkan who died in the line of duty in Castlerea on Wednesday Night.

Detective Horkan was a member of Charlestown Sarsfields and was well known in Mayo GAA Circles as a player and a coach.

In the statement, President of the GAA John Horan extended the sympathies of the association to the family of the late Garda noting his commitment to others and his work with the club on and off the field.



He said: “The strength of the GAA is based on the strength of our volunteers and the commitment they make to serve their community, and Colm Horkan had those selfless qualities in abundance.

“He is fondly remembered by his friends in Charlestown Sarsfields GAA club where he not only played, but where he continued to help and serve in a wide range of roles off the field.

“His commitment to others came naturally to him, and was an obvious asset in his role as a Garda.

“On behalf of the GAA, our deepest condolences to his family, his club, his community and the membership of An Garda Síochana.

“Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí da anam.”