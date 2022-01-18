GAA: Oranmore/Maree To Host Club Fundraiser Coaching Clinic

Oranmore Maree GAAClub are delighted to announce our upcoming GAA coaching clinic. We have invited two of the country’s top GAA coaches in to join us for aunique coaching experience on Saturday 5thFebruary 10am to 12.30pm.

In recognition ofthe Clubsdual status we have invited Steven Poacher – Gaelic Football and Christy O’ Connor – Hurling to join us for a morning of coaching education. The workshop is suitable for coaches of all levels and will undoubtedly give coachessome great ideas to take into the 2022 season.

Steven Poacheris a Down native that has built up years of colleges, club, and intercounty experience most notable with Carlow and Roscommon senior footballers. Know as an innovative coach with a unique and enthusiastic take on coaching practices.

Stevens session will be themed‘Scenario based coaching’

Christy O’Connoris a former intercounty goalkeeper with Clare and all Ireland club winner with DooraBarefield. A journalist and author Christ has built an impressive catalogue of coaching experience with his native county, Dublin, Cork and Galway when they won the All Ireland and 2017.

Christy session will be themed ‘Maximizing goal scoring opportunities‘

The event is a club fundraiser, tickets cost €15 euro and can be purchased online atoranmoremareegaa.clubzap or calling 086 8575305.