GAA: Only One Convention Contest As Galway Report Reduced Figures

The Galway GAA Convention is being held on-line this evening, with just one election taking place for the position of Assistant Treasurer, where Michael Ryder of Corofin goes up against Mark Brennan from Turloughmore.

All the other officers are returned unopposed for next year.

Meanwhile Galway GAA have recorded a deficit of over €336,000.

In a year impacted by COVID-19, income and expenditure fell throughout various department including inter county team expenses.

Less than €1 million was spent on the various maroon and white squads, over €600,000 down on 2019.

Income decreased by €1.7 million but that was offset by reductions in expenses of €2 million.

On a positive note, the streaming service for this year’s county championship generated €185,000 in subscription frees and was described as a “huge success” by Galway secretary Seamus O’Grady in his report to the convention.