GAA – Nominations for Galway U20 managers confirmed

The nominations for the positions of Galway U20 hurling and football manager have been confirmed. Outgoing U20 hurling manager Brian Hanley is not going forward, so the four nominees are current minor manager Fergal Healy, senior camogie boss Cathal Murray, former Galway goalkeeper and Kinvara manager Colm Callanan and Loughrea’s Gavin Keary, a former Clare and Dublin selector.

The U20 football manager nominees are current boss Donal O’Fathartha, minor manager Alan Glynn and former All-Ireland winner and current Galway U16 North manager Derek Savage.

It has not been confirmed that all seven will proceed to the interview process.