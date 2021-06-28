GAA: News Regarding Upcoming Galway Fixtures To Be Learned Later

print

Galway GAA will find out this evening (Monday, 28th June) exactly how many supporters will be allowed attend this Sunday’s Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final.

The Tribesmen face Roscommon in one of the government’s pilot test events with over 1,000 spectators expected to be allowed into Dr. Hyde Park.

County chairperson Pat Kearney also stated on Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan this morning, that a submission has been made to the GAA to move Saturday’s Leinster Hurling Semi-Final double header from Portlaoise to Croke Park.

Galway take on Mattie Kenny’s Dublin; along with Kilkenny facing Wexford, and news on that request will also be learned later.

It’s Galway’s first meeting with the Metropolitians since their shock 3-19 to 0-24 loss in June 2019 brought the curtain down on Micheal Donoghue’s term as manager.