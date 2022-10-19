GAA: Mountbellew/Moylough scoops Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack competition top prize of €25,000

Mountbellew/Moylough has claimed first prize in the 2022 Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack promotion, winning a game-changing €25,000 for the club.

Co. Louth’s St. Mochtas GAA club has scooped €10,000 in second place, with Crossabeg-Ballymurn GAA club, Co. Wexford winning third place with €5,000. Kellogg held the nationwide on-pack promotion for all GAA clubs during the summer.

The winning clubs were chosen by draw to culminate the summer-long promotion in conjunction with Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps. Following two years where fundraising has been restricted and funds limited, the overall prize fund of €40,000 will provide the winning clubs with very welcome support when looking to invest in the club.

With participation levels understandably lower this year due to limited availability, the camps proved a real success giving children across the country a chance to socialise and exercise outside. XX children attended Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps at XX camps throughout the country.

Sarah Ferguson, General Manager, Kellogg Ireland said, “Our partnership with the GAA is very much focused on the grass roots of the Association. Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps are the GAA Games Development Department’s flagship project and we are delighted to continue to support this great initiative. We had thousands of entries and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to enter for their club.

“On behalf of Kellogg, I would like to congratulate our three winning clubs; Mountbellew/Moylough, St. Mochtas and Crossabeg-Ballymurn. This will be a huge boost to them and we are delighted to know that these funds will go back into the local communities and clubs, the heart of the GAA.”

Commenting on winning first prize, Seamus Hogan from Mountbellew/Moylough said: “We are feeling incredibly lucky to win the top prize in Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps on-pack competition. This money will help us build and maintain our GAA facilities and allow us to continue to host Kellogg’s GAA Cúl Camps in years to come. We’d like to sincerely thank Kellogg and all those who nominated us for helping us to secure this prize which will be spent improving our grounds and services.”