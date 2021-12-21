GAA: Master Fixtures Published for 2022

The GAA have published their official Masters Plan for 2022 with both Galway senior teams to see league action by the first weekend of February.

Padraic Joyce’s footballers begin their Division 2 run in Pearse Stadium against Meath on Sunday, 30th January.

They’ll also host Offaly and Clare and face trips to Down, Cork and Derry before finishing in Dr. Hyde Park against Roscommon on Sunday, 27th March. The Division 2 Final is the following weekend.

Henry Shefflin’s hurlers also commence Division 1A at home against Offaly in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, 6th February.

The Tribesmen travel to Limerick and Cork, and also welcome Wexford to Salthill, and Clare in their final game on Sunday, 20th March. The top two advance to the semi-finals.

Other noteworthy dates include St. Thomas’ All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final against Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks on the weekend of 23rd January.

Salthill/Knocknacarra hurlers and Naomh Anna Leitir Moir footballers hope to be in All-Ireland Finals at the beginning of February.

Both All-Ireland under 20 Finals are in May; the championship begins for both senior teams in April with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals taking place on the 17th and 24th July respectively.

==

Weekend 22nd/23rd January

AIB All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

St. Thomas vs Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny)

AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final

Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Shamrocks/Mooncoin

==

Weekend 29th/30th January

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Football Semi-Final

Naomh Anna Leitir Moir/St. Faithleach’s vs Clara/Trim

==

Sunday, 30th January

National Football League Division 2

Galway vs Meath (2pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Saturday, 5th February

National Football League Division 2

Down vs Galway (5pm Pairc Esler, Newry)

==

Weekend 5th/6th February

AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Football Final

AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final

==

Sunday, 6th February

National Hurling League Division 1A

Galway vs Offaly (2pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Saturday, 12th February

National Hurling League Division 1A

Limerick vs Galway (7pm TUS Gaelic Grounds)

==

Weekend 12th/13th February

AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final

==

Sunday, 20th February

National Football League Division 2

Galway vs Offaly (2pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Saturday, 26th February

National Football League Division 2

Cork vs Galway (5pm Páirc Ui Chaoimh)

==

Sunday, 27th February

National Hurling League Division 1A

Galway vs Wexford (2pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Saturday, 5th March

National Hurling League Division 1A

Cork vs Galway (7pm Páirc Ui Chaoimh)

==

Sunday, 13th March

National Football League Division 2

Galway vs Clare (2pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Sunday, 20th March

National Football League Division 2

Derry vs Galway (1pm Derry CoE, Owenbeg)

National Hurling League Division 1A

Galway vs Clare (1.45pm Pearse Stadium)

==

Weekend 26th/27th March

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Finals

==

Sunday, 27th March

Roscommon vs Galway (2pm Dr. Hyde Park)

==

Weekend 2nd/3rd April

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final

Allianz Football League Division 2 Final

==

Saturday, 16th April

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1

Wexford vs Galway

==

Saturday, 23rd April

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Galway vs Westmeath

==

Sunday, 24th April

Connacht Senior Football Quarter-Final

Mayo vs Galway

==

Saturday, 30th April

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3

Galway vs Kilkenny

==

Weekend 7th/8th May

Eirgrid All-Ireland Under 20 Football Semi-Finals

==

Sunday, 8th May

Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final

London/Leitrim vs Galway/Mayo

==

Saturday, 14th May

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 4

Laois vs Galway

==

Weekend 14th/15th May

Eirgrid All-Ireland under 20 Football Final

==

Saturday, 21st May

Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 5

Galway vs Dublin

==

Weekend 21st/22nd May

All-Ireland Under 20 Hurling Final

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round

Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round

==

Weekend 28th/29th May

Tailteann Cup Round 1

==

Sunday, 29th May

Connacht Senior Football Final

==

Saturday, 4th June

Leinster Senior Hurling Final

==

Weekend 4th/5th June

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1

Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals

==

Weekend 11th/12th June

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2

==

Saturday, 18th June

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Finals

==

Sunday, 19th June

Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals

==

Weekend 25th/26th June

All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Finals

==

Saturday, 2nd July

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Leinster vs QF Winner

==

Sunday, 3rd July

All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final

Munster vs QF Winner

==

Saturday, 9th July

Tailteann Cup Final

==

Weekend 9th/10th July

All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Finals

Connacht vs Ulster, Leinster vs Munster (or teams that beat respective provincial champions)

==

Sunday, 17th July

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL

==

Sunday, 24th July

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL