GAA: Master Fixtures Published for 2022

The GAA have published their official Masters Plan for 2022 with both Galway senior teams to see league action by the first weekend of February.
Padraic Joyce’s footballers begin their Division 2 run in Pearse Stadium against Meath on Sunday, 30th January.
They’ll also host Offaly and Clare and face trips to Down, Cork and Derry before finishing in Dr. Hyde Park against Roscommon on Sunday, 27th March. The Division 2 Final is the following weekend.
Henry Shefflin’s hurlers also commence Division 1A at home against Offaly in Pearse Stadium on Sunday, 6th February.
The Tribesmen travel to Limerick and Cork, and also welcome Wexford to Salthill, and Clare in their final game on Sunday, 20th March. The top two advance to the semi-finals.
Other noteworthy dates include St. Thomas’ All-Ireland senior club hurling semi-final against Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks on the weekend of 23rd January.
Salthill/Knocknacarra hurlers and Naomh Anna Leitir Moir footballers hope to be in All-Ireland Finals at the beginning of February.
Both All-Ireland under 20 Finals are in May; the championship begins for both senior teams in April with the All-Ireland Hurling and Football Finals taking place on the 17th and 24th July respectively.
==
Weekend 22nd/23rd January
AIB All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
St. Thomas vs Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny)
AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Semi-Final
Salthill/Knocknacarra vs Shamrocks/Mooncoin
==
Weekend 29th/30th January
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Football Semi-Final
Naomh Anna Leitir Moir/St. Faithleach’s vs Clara/Trim
==
Sunday, 30th January
National Football League Division 2
Galway vs Meath (2pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Saturday, 5th February
National Football League Division 2
Down vs Galway (5pm Pairc Esler, Newry)
==
Weekend 5th/6th February
AIB All-Ireland Intermediate Football Final
AIB All-Ireland Junior Hurling Final
==
Sunday, 6th February
National Hurling League Division 1A
Galway vs Offaly (2pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Saturday, 12th February
National Hurling League Division 1A
Limerick vs Galway (7pm TUS Gaelic Grounds)
==
Weekend 12th/13th February
AIB All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Final
==
Sunday, 20th February
National Football League Division 2
Galway vs Offaly (2pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Saturday, 26th February
National Football League Division 2
Cork vs Galway (5pm Páirc Ui Chaoimh)
==
Sunday, 27th February
National Hurling League Division 1A
Galway vs Wexford (2pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Saturday, 5th March
National Hurling League Division 1A
Cork vs Galway (7pm Páirc Ui Chaoimh)
==
Sunday, 13th March
National Football League Division 2
Galway vs Clare (2pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Sunday, 20th March
National Football League Division 2
Derry vs Galway (1pm Derry CoE, Owenbeg)
National Hurling League Division 1A
Galway vs Clare (1.45pm Pearse Stadium)
==
Weekend 26th/27th March
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi-Finals
==
Sunday, 27th March
Roscommon vs Galway (2pm Dr. Hyde Park)
==
Weekend 2nd/3rd April
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Final
Allianz Football League Division 2 Final
==
Saturday, 16th April
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 1
Wexford vs Galway
==
Saturday, 23rd April
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 2
Galway vs Westmeath
==
Sunday, 24th April
Connacht Senior Football Quarter-Final
Mayo vs Galway
==
Saturday, 30th April
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 3
Galway vs Kilkenny
==
Weekend 7th/8th May
Eirgrid All-Ireland Under 20 Football Semi-Finals
==
Sunday, 8th May
Connacht Senior Football Semi-Final
London/Leitrim vs Galway/Mayo
==
Saturday, 14th May
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 4
Laois vs Galway
==
Weekend 14th/15th May
Eirgrid All-Ireland under 20 Football Final
==
Saturday, 21st May
Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Round 5
Galway vs Dublin
==
Weekend 21st/22nd May
All-Ireland Under 20 Hurling Final
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Preliminary Round
Tailteann Cup Preliminary Round
==
Weekend 28th/29th May
Tailteann Cup Round 1
==
Sunday, 29th May
Connacht Senior Football Final
==
Saturday, 4th June
Leinster Senior Hurling Final
==
Weekend 4th/5th June
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 1
Tailteann Cup Quarter-Finals
==
Weekend 11th/12th June
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals
All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Round 2
==
Saturday, 18th June
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Quarter-Finals
==
Sunday, 19th June
Tailteann Cup Semi-Finals
==
Weekend 25th/26th June
All-Ireland Senior Football Quarter-Finals
==
Saturday, 2nd July
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
Leinster vs QF Winner
==
Sunday, 3rd July
All-Ireland Senior Hurling Semi-Final
Munster vs QF Winner
==
Saturday, 9th July
Tailteann Cup Final
==
Weekend 9th/10th July
All-Ireland Senior Football Semi-Finals
Connacht vs Ulster, Leinster vs Munster (or teams that beat respective provincial champions)
==
Sunday, 17th July
ALL-IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL
==
Sunday, 24th July
ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL