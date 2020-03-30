GAA MacNamee Awards For Ray Ryan and Martin Breheny

The winners of the 2019 MacNamee Awards have been confirmed by the GAA with Ray Ryan of the Tuam Herald winning the photograph of the year and Kilkerrin Native Martin Breheny to receive the Hall of Fame award at a presentation to take place later in the year.

Ray Ryan’s MacNamee Award Winning Picture

Ray’s winning photograph is of Carnmore minor hurling keeper Torin Finnerty being embraced by Dylan McLoughlin, a member of the management team, after they won their first ever Galway County Minor A hurling championship in Salthill.

Martin Breheny – MacNamee Hall Of Fame winner

Martin began his career in the Tuam Herald and moved to Dublin in the late 1970s where he worked as a general sports reporter with the Irish Press Newspaper Group. Following the closure of the Irish Press Group, Martin covered the GAA for the Title and The Sunday Tribune before joining the Irish Independent in 2000 as Gaelic Games Correspondent and later becoming its GAA Editor.

The list of award winners in full are…

2019 Best Website – Ballycrann GAA Glub

2019 Provincial Media Award – ‘Mayo GAA – A Decade in Review’ by The Western People

2019 National Media Award – Keith Duggan, The Irish Times “Summer of 69”

2019 Best Programme GAA – Meath Senior Football Championship Final Programme

2010 Best GAA Related Radio Programme – Radio Kerry – ‘Terrace Talk – Kerry’s Golden Years’

2019 Gradam Gaeilge (Irish Language Award) – ‘An Síol a Cuireadh sa tSneachta’ – in eagar ag Seán Mac an tSitigh

2019 Best New Media – Roscommon Gaels All-Stars

2019 Best Photograph – Ray Ryan, The Tuam Herald

2019 Best GAA Club Publication – ‘The Story of Brosna GAA”

2019 Best GAA Publication – ‘Forgotten Gaelic Volunteer” by Donal McAnallen

2019 Best TV Documentary – The Sunday Best – 40 Years of the Sunday

Hall of Fame – Martin Breheny