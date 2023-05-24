GAA: Legends Announce New Podcast – The Game on Sunday

Three of the biggest names in GAA have announced a new and hugely exciting podcast ‘THE GAME ON SUNDAY.’

The podcast will be presented by broadcasting legend Michael Lyster alongside All-Ireland SHC winning captain Tomás Mulcahy and 9-time All-Star Award winner Pat Spillane.

“I’m really looking forward to presenting the new podcast and working with Pat & Tomás again who remain two of the best pundits in GAA. We’re hoping to bring a fresh and new dimension to GAA analysis and discussion as we head into the very serious side of this year’s championships,” said Michael.

The Game on Sunday podcast will also include a special guest segment on a regular basis, extra content and lots of great prizes too. It will be free to air with additional material available on a subscription channel.

“The passion for GAA in this country is just incredible. I love talking about the games and always enjoy the great banter. I’m really looking forward to this new venture and of course working with Michael and Pat again,” said Tomás.

The Game on Sunday will also be going on tour this Summer with a number of LIVE shows across the country featuring Michael, Pat & Tomás.

Pat said “This podcast will be about the crack, the banter, the passion, the opinions and the arguments. If you’re looking forward to a 15-minute deep-dive analysis on the low block implied by some defensive team forget about it – what you’ll have on The Game on Sunday podcast is genuine raw and authentic opinion with lots of fun too.”