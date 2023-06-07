GAA: ‘Lá na gClub’ this Saturday at Salthill/Knocknacarra

Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club celebrate their 2023, Lá na gClub at the Prairie from 12 noon to 4pm. next Saturday (10th June).

There will be loads to do down in the Club grounds in Salthill as the Lá Spraoi na Gaeilge, which is running in tandem, have organised lots of activities through the medium of Irish in three marquees, that will be located at the Astro Turf area.

We have food vans, face painting, various demonstrations, an online club quiz for a generous prize, and during the afternoon, underage players from the four codes will be displaying their skills on the pitch.

Club members are asked to show their solidarity and support for the Club, by wearing club colours when out and about on Saturday, not just in the Club grounds but also in Salthill Village and the Knocknacarra area.

We wish to acknowledge and thank Stevie Cullinane of Trends Bar, Salthill as the main sponsor of our Lá na gClub and also Laya Healthcare, our Health and Wellbeing partner, who are sponsoring training aids for underage activities.

Everyone is welcome, so please come along to view our facilities and join us next Saturday, for a free fun-filled day!

Bígí Linn!

Lá Spraoi na Gaeilge, a day to celebrate the Irish language will take place in Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA grounds. The event will provide an opportunity for families and people of all ages to spend an afternoon free of charge through Irish.

Glór na nGael is organising this event with the support of Salthill/Knocknacarra GAA club and Áras na nGael. Over 300 people attended the event that was held in Cork City last year.

Food will be available to be purchased but people can bring a picnic. Those who have an interest in music can bring their musical instruments with them, and to be ready to use whatever Irish they have while joining in with the fun. People are asked to use public transport or to walk or cycle to the event where possible but limited car parking will be available.

This is the first time that a day like this has been organised by the Teanga Tí department of Glór na nGael in Galway and we are very excited to welcome all to the event. There are lots of people in Galway who are interested in the language, among them families raising their children with Irish or who have children attending a Gaelscoil. The afternoon will provide an opportunity for everyone, both young and old to come together to celebrate the Irish language together.

There will be information stands to draw attention to Irish language services and supports. We will have entertainment, a yoga workshop from Ciarán Mac Fhearghusa ó Óga Yoga, Colourstrings workshop with Julie Anne de Brún, and a cartoon workshop with Aiden Courtney from Coimicí Gael and a lot more.

We will have an open music session and invite everyone to bring their instruments and join in, regardless of ability. There will be a dedicated corner for adults to gather and use whatever cúpla focal they have.

Should any Irish language organisation, network or Gaelscoil wish to have an information stand or host some other activity as part of the day, contact Pádraig Ó Neachtain 0851274657 or [email protected].