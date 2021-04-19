GAA: Fantasy 2021 Leinster Final Galway v Kilkenny & Car Draw

print

2021 marks the 135th Anniversary of Turloughmore Hurling Club (1886-2021). To acknowledge this milestone, the GAA have decided to allow Galway host the Fantasy 2021 Leinster Senior Hurling Final.

And for the first time the Fantasy Leinster Final between Galway & Kilkenny will be hosted in the Western County on Friday July 2nd at 7.30pm.

Given the historical element of the first Fantasy Leinster Final being played in Galway (Galway first entered the Leinster Championship in 2009) and the on-going Tribesmen v Cats rivalry, tickets for this Fantasy Leinster Final are already in huge demand.

And there’s more! When you buy your ticket for the Fantasy Leinster Final you are also entered into a Draw for a brand new Volkswagen Polo! So for just €20 you get your Fantasy Leinster Final ticket and entry into the Car Draw!

Turloughmore Hurling and Camogie clubs have come together to join forces with the aim of building playing facilities for the future.

Phase 1 of the Development in Lackagh has just been completed – a top quality new Astro Pitch and Ball Wall.

Phase 2 will see the purchase of land while further Phases will see the creation of new playing floodlit pitches, a walk-way, spectator stand, car park and other facilities.

Turloughmore reached the Galway Senior Championship Hurling Final last year and both the Hurling and Camogie clubs have a growing player and membership base.

Hence the aim is to create a foundation for our hurlers and camogie players of the future.

All proceeds will go to the Turloughmore GAA Development fund. Our Event Partners are Flynn’s of Lackagh & St Jarlath’s Credit Union.

This, though, will be a Leinster Final like no other! Anything could happen! For instance, a Cup with one handle had to be commissioned to adhere to the new GAA motion to ban joint captains!

No chances are being taken! To buy a ticket is simple.

Just log onto www.turloughmore.com and buy your Leinster Final & Car Draw ticket. You can also buy 3 Tickets for €50! Second Prize is €1,000, third Prize is €500 and there is a Sellers Prize of €500. The Volkswagen Polo is supplied by Al Hayes Motors.

The advice is to follow www.turloughmoregaa.ie and all our Social Media platforms closely and in particular YouTube! Each week there will be news and video pieces on who could be playing or taking part in various aspects of the build up to the Fantasy Leinster Final.

Expect some surprises! There will be Information on where you can get your tickets and a whole lot more fun! Let’s Do THis!

==

FANTASY 2021 LEINSTER FINAL & CAR DRAW Friday July 2 2021 7.30pm

Tickets: €20.00 Ticket Sales www.turloughmore.com or contact any Hurling Club, Camogie Club or Development Committee member. Cheques payable to Turloughmore GAA Development.

Event Partners: Flynns of Lackagh & St Jarlath’s Credit Union. Ticket Sales will commence on 19 April 2021 – Please support.

Development Committee: Lead & Camogie Club Chairperson Pat Forde, Co Lead & Quantity Surveyor Lead David McDonagh, Hurling Club Chairman Tom Shiel, Construction Engineer Lead Michael Holland,

Construction Engineer Support Cian Burke & Sean Greaney, Grant Application Lead Teresa Delaney, Fundraising Lead & Camogie Secretary Anna Nestor Beirne, Hurling Secretary & Development Secretary Collette Walsh, Hurling Club Treasurer Emily Keating, Financial Lead Tom Caulfield, Financial Support Paul Dullaghan, Communications Lead Sean Walsh, Communications Support Susan Tarpey.