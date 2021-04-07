GAA Expected To Release Roadmap On Return To Games This Week

print

It has been reported this morning that the GAA will release its roadmap regarding the national leagues in Hurling and Football by the end of the week.

It is understood that a formal schedule is set to be ratified by the GAA tomorrow once county committees have been consulted.

Some issues have to be ironed out as competitions were not completed last year. Namely the U20 Hurling and Minor Football and Hurling Championships.

In its monthly club newsletter, once again members have been reminded to hold firm and to strictly observe all protocols.

Inter county teams can resume training on the 19th of April while youths are allowed to return to non-contact training from the 26th.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association announced their national league details yesterday and the Camogie association are also expected to follow suit by the end of the week.