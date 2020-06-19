GAA Covid-19 Update

The GAA will review over the weekend its plans for a return to activity following today’s government announcement.

It is expected that the GAA’s Advisory Committee will be able to advance its plans for a return to activity and various options will be considered at its next meeting, after which an update will be provided.

The GAA would also like place on record its gratitude to the Government for the support package announced this evening.

This funding will greatly assist our units in the weeks and months ahead as they prepare for a return to activity.