GAA: Congress Expected To Reduce Senior Club Championships To 16 Teams

One of the most interesting points to emerge from the Galway Hurling Committee meeting last week was the expectation that GAA Congress will pass a motion to limit the number of teams in Senior and Intermediate Club Championships to 16.

This will have real implications in Galway!

Last year, 2020, saw 24 teams take part in the Galway Senior Hurling Championship – 12 in Senior A & 12 in Senior B – while 15 took part in the Intermediate Championship

Thus by 2023, the date mooted for the establishment of 16 team championships, Galway would have to reduce the amount of Senior Club Teams by 8 while the amount of Intermediate Teams would be increased by 1, based on the 2020 competitions.

The senior football championship will also have to eliminate two teams should the motion succeed and its expected discussions will commence in the coming months to determine how to reduce both competitions.