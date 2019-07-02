GAA Confirm First Two Phases Of Super 8’s

The GAA have confirmed Phase One and Two of the Senior Football Super 8’s with Galway away from home for the first two games if they overcome Mayo on Saturday in the qualifier at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. If Galway wins on Saturday night, they will be away to Kerry in their first Super 8’s game on Sunday the 14th in Fitzgerald Stadium in Killarney with the game throwing in at 4pm. A week later, it would be Croke Park for Kevin Walsh’s charges as they will play Meath or Clare as the first part of a double header at 2pm with the second game being Kerry and Donegal at 4pm.

It is already being reported that ticket sales for the qualifier on Saturday in the Gaelic Grounds have surpassed 10,000 in the last twenty four hours with the Mackey stand that holds 8,000 seats, already sold out. At the moment, only tickets for the North Stand are on sale and if that stand is declared sold out, 20,000 of the 42,000 capacity will be sold out.

The double header at the Gaelic Grounds starts with the Connacht Ladies Senior Football Final replay between Galway and Mayo at 4pm followed by the round 4 qualifier between the same counties at 7pm.

Chairman of the Galway County Board Pat Kearney spoke to John Mulliga n.