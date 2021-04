print

The draws for the 2021 All-Ireland senior championships will take place at the start of next week.

Galway will learn their Connacht Football opponents on Monday evening (19th April); while the Leinster hurling draw will take place Tuesday morning (20th April)

Munster football and hurling kick things off Monday morning; the Leinster football draw is Tuesday morning; with Ulster’s pairings being confirmed Tuesday evening.