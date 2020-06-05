GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and LGFA publish plan for a safe return to Gaelic games.

The GAA, An Cumann Camogaíochta and the LGFA have today published a plan for a safe return to Gaelic games for the three organisations.

The plan is the work of a specially appointed Advisory Committee, which included representatives of all three bodies, the GPA and a number of medical experts (see below for committee members).

It offers a route back to activity, subject to the government timelines being achieved in the weeks and months ahead.

It is broken down into sections covering Medical Advice; Preparing for a Safe Return; Information for Players and Team Personnel; Summary and Checklist; Roadmap for Return to Activity

Some of the stand-out elements of the report include:

• A gradual return to on-field non-contact activity in Phase Three of the Government plan in small groups.

• The need for an online education programme and new measures around temperature checking and completed documentation before training and games.

• A return to contact sport on July 20.

• Provisional windows for club activity and the return of inter-county training and competitions.

The document mirrors the Government roadmap and outlines the opt-in approach of the wider Gaelic games family regarding a possible return to activity and play.

It is being distributed to all units today with a view to providing them with time to put in place the necessary arrangements to facilitate a return to activity.

The members of the Covid-19 Advisory Group are:

Shay Bannon (Chairman) – existing Chairman of GAA Health and Safety Committee

Professor Mary Horgan, (U.C.C. and President of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland)

Dick Clerkin (Chairman of GAA Medical Scientific and Welfare Committee)

Dr Pat O’Neill (Dublin)

Dr Kevin Moran (Donegal)

Dr Jim O’Donovan (Limerick)

Dr Sean Moffatt (Chair of Gaelic Athletic Medics Association and Mayo team doctor)

Paul Flynn (CEO Gaelic Players Association)

Stephen Mc Geehan (Head of Operations, Ulster GAA)

Tony Mc Guinness (Events and Safety Manager, Croke Park)

Sinéad Mc Nulty (CEO, Cumann Camogaíochta na nGael)

Helen O’Rourke (CEO, Ladies Gaelic Football Association)

John Horan (Uachtarán CLG)

Tom Ryan (Ard Stiúrthóir CLG)

Feargal Mc Gill (Director of Player, Club and Games Administration CLG)