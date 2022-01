GAA: 22 Galway Schools Commence Connacht PPS Campaigns This Week

Twenty-two Galway teams begin the Connacht Post Primary Schools which get underway tomorrow (Tuesday, 18th January).

Wednesday’s action includes Colaiste Bhaile Chlair takin on St. Muredach’s Ballina in the Senior A Football Championship. That’s in the Connacht GAA Centre from 12.30pm.

Full details of this week’s fixtures are below.

==

Tue 18 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(A)), Coliste Iascaigh V St Geralds, Castlebar 12:30, Ref: Michael Herr

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(B)), St Colmans, Claremorris V Athenry Vocational School 18:00, Ref: David Staunton

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Mountbellew Moylagh, (Round 1(C)), Roscommon Community College V Colaiste an Eachridh 12:30, Ref: John Cahill

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1(E)), St. Jarlath`s College Tuam V Coliste Mhuire Ballygar 12:30, Ref: Brian Keon

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1(F)), Mercy College Woodford V Coliste Einde 12:30, Ref: David Earls

Wed 19 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste Bhaile Chlair V St Muredachs, Ballina 12:30, Ref: John Clancy

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(B)), St Geralds, Castlebar V Roscommon CBS 12:30, Ref: John Glavey

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1(C)), Summerhill College Sligo V Ballinrobe Community School 12:30, Ref: Jon Finn

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior B Football Championship 2022, Venue: Connacht GAA Centre, (Round 1), Presentation College Headford V St. Joseph`s College Foxford 11:00, Ref: John Gilmartin

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Galway, (Round 1(A)), Colaiste na Coiribhe V St. Paul`s College Oughterard 12:30, Ref: James Molloy

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Westside Pitches, (Round 1(B)), Coliste Iognid S.J V Coliste Einde 12:30, Ref: Ronan McNulty

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Loughrea, (Round 1(C)), St. Bridgets, Loughrea V Seamount Colleges Kinvara 12:30, Ref: Paddy Griofa

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Mountbellew Moylagh, (Round 1(D)), Holy Rosary College Mountbellew V Colaiste Chiarain Athlone 12:30, Ref: Noel Finnegan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Balla Secondary School, (Round 1(E)), Balla Secondary School V Dunmore Community School 12:30, Ref: John E Burke

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Crossmolina GAA Club, (Round 1(F)), Gortnor Abbey Crossmolina V St Brendans Belmullet 12:30, Ref: Michael Herr

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Scoil Mhuire Strokestown, (Round 1(G)), Scoil Mhuire Strokestown V Ballyhaunis Community School 12:30, Ref: Vivian Hardiman

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Championship 2022, Venue: Coola, (Round 1(H)), Coola Post Primary V St. Clare`s Comprehensive Manorhamilton 12:30, Ref: Gavin Cawley

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: TBC, (Round 1(B)), Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiarain An Cheathru Rua V Colaiste Cholmcille, Indreabhain 12:30, Ref: Gearoid O Conamha

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Coliste Mhuire Ballygar, (Round 1(C)), Coliste Mhuire Ballygar V Roscommon Community College 12:30, Ref: Dermot Jnr Lyons

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St Joseph`s, Charlestown , (Round 1(D)), St Joseph`s, Charlestown V Abbey Community College Boyle 12:30, Ref: James Judge

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh, (Round 1(E)), Colaiste Muire Tuar Mhic Eadaigh V Sancta Muire Louisburgh 12:30, Ref: Mel Kenny

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone, (Round 1(G)), Jesus & Mary Secondary Enniscrone V St. Tiernans 12:30, Ref: Vincent Neary

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Coliste Iascaigh, (Round 1(H)), Coliste Iascaigh V Grange Vocational School 12:30, Ref: Michael Duffy

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Davitt College, (Round 1(I)), Davitt College V Colaiste Pobail Achla 12:30, Ref: Shane Corcoran

Thu 20 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: St. Mary`s College Galway, (Round 1(A)), St. Mary`s College Galway V Colste Chro Mhuire An Spidal 11:00, Ref: Kieran Quinn

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior D Football Championship 2022, Venue: Killala, (Round 1(F)), St. Patricks College V Our Lady`s College Belmullet 10:30, Ref: Sean Tolan

Fri 21 Jan

Connacht GAA Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Championship 2022, Venue: St Marys College, (Round 1(D)), Colaiste na Coiribhe V St. Mary`s College Galway 11:30, Ref: John Keane