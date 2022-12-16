GAA: 2023 Connacht Competition Fixtures Confirmed

Connacht GAA championship fixtures for 2023 were finalised last night (Thursday, 15th December).

Galway’s senior footballers will meet Mayo or Roscommon in the semi-final on Sunday, 23rd April at 4pm.

The under 20s host Leitrim in their provincial semi-final on Tuesday, 4th April; while the minors begin their All-Ireland title defence away to Sligo 10 days later.

Galway’s FBD League starts with Leitrim in a quarter-final at the Connacht GAA Dome on Friday, 6th January at 7pm.

And Galway Development have a hurling semi-final at the same venue against New York or Longford the Wednesday beforehand.

Fixture details for Inter County Competitions in Connacht in 2023 were finalised at a meeting of the Connacht Council.

The season gets underway on 2nd January with a triple header in the University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome for the Preliminary Round of the Connacht Hurling League.

See below for information about Pre Season competitions, U17, U20 and Senior Championship.

Connacht Hurling League 2023

All games to be played at University of Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome

Semi-Final – New York/Longford vs Galway Development (Wednesday, 4th January – 7pm)

Final – Saturday, 7th January (Cup Final – 7pm)

FBD 2023

All games to be played at University of Galway Connacht GAA Airdome

Round 1 – Leitrim vs Galway (Friday, 6th January – 7pm)

Semi-Final – Mayo vs Leitrim/Galway (Saturday, 14th January – 7pm)

Final – Friday 20th January (Time TBC)

CONNACHT U 20 FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023

All Games Extra Time & Finish on the Day if necessary

Semi-Final – Galway vs Leitrim (Tuesday, 4th April – Galway Venue)

Final – Wednesday, 19th April

All-Ireland Semi-Final – 6th/7th May

All-Ireland Final – 13th/14th May

Connacht U 17 Fixtures 2023

First Named team at Home. Round Robin Format. 1st Year of New Cycle

Round 1 – Sligo vs Galway (Friday, 14th April)

Round 2 – Galway vs Roscommon (Friday, 21st April)

Round 3 – Mayo vs Galway (Friday, 28th April)

Round 4 – Galway bye

Round 5 – Galway vs Leitrim (Friday, 12th May)

Semi-Final – 2nd vs 3rd (Friday, 19th May)

Final – Top Team Qualifies Automatically (Friday, 26th May)

All-Ireland Quarter-Finals (10th June)

All-Ireland Semi-Finals (24th June)

All-Ireland Final – 8th/9th July

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

Semi-Final – Mayo/Roscommon vs Galway (Sunday, 23rd April – 4pm)

Final – Sunday, 7th May (2pm)