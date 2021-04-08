GAA: 2021 Inter-County Fixtures Plan Released

Inter county GAA action will return from the weekend of May 8th/9th after the updated Fixtures calendar was released this afternoon.
The opening round of the National Hurling League begins in four weeks and the season will conclude with the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on the last weekend of August.
There will be no qualifiers in the All-Ireland football championship; but there will be a backdoor in the hurling competition, similiar to 2020.
The National Football League begins May 15th/16th while club championships are scheduled to commence in September with the All-Ireland club finals taking place in February 2022.
The inter-county fixtures programme will be run off in a 20-week period and guarantees a minimum of five games for each Senior County Football and Hurling team with all bar three counties guaranteed six games in hurling.
2021 Allianz Football League
- Divisions split into North & South
- Starts (May 15th/16th), Finishes (June 19th/20th)
- Four teams (based on geography) in each groups. Top two qualify for semi-finals
- Bottom two in each group contest relegation.
- No League Final if either participant is playing in opening weekend of championship.
- Championship begins (June 26th/27th)
- London not be participating in 2021 Allianz Football League.
2021 Allianz Hurling League
- Divisions 1 & 2 (start May 9th). Finishes June 12th/13th
- No Division 1 knockout series. Joint winners unless Division 1A and 1B winners meet in championship
- Division 1 Relegation play-off to be curtain raiser to All-Ireland semi-final.
- British based teams will not be involved in the Allianz Hurling Leagues this year.