GAA: 2021 Inter-County Fixtures Plan Released

Inter county GAA action will return from the weekend of May 8th/9th after the updated Fixtures calendar was released this afternoon.

The opening round of the National Hurling League begins in four weeks and the season will conclude with the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on the last weekend of August.

There will be no qualifiers in the All-Ireland football championship; but there will be a backdoor in the hurling competition, similiar to 2020.

The National Football League begins May 15th/16th while club championships are scheduled to commence in September with the All-Ireland club finals taking place in February 2022.

The inter-county fixtures programme will be run off in a 20-week period and guarantees a minimum of five games for each Senior County Football and Hurling team with all bar three counties guaranteed six games in hurling.

2021 Allianz Football League

Divisions split into North & South

Starts (May 15 th /16 th ), Finishes (June 19 th /20 th )

/16 ), Finishes (June 19 /20 ) Four teams (based on geography) in each groups. Top two qualify for semi-finals

Bottom two in each group contest relegation.

No League Final if either participant is playing in opening weekend of championship.

Championship begins (June 26 th /27 th )

/27 ) London not be participating in 2021 Allianz Football League.

2021 Allianz Hurling League