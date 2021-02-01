Further Two Week Delay To Start Of GAA Season

print

Inter County teams who has hoped to return to training this week have had their plans put on hold for two weeks following the release this evening of the GAA’s Covid Advisory group.

In a note sent this evening to county officials signed by Director General of the GAA Tom Ryan and President of the GAA John Hor, they said that while they were encouraged by the ongoing reduction in case numbers, it would be “irresponsible for the GAA to permit a return to collective training at this moment in time.”

The group did welcome the significant and ongoing reduction in case numbers over the course of the last number of weeks and it was agreed to reconvene on the week commencing February 15th to further consider the matter.

The note also gave no indication of when teams can return to training saying “it is unfortunately impossible for the Association to put definitive dates in place for when inter county training or games may resume.”

They however did not write off the possibility of games in March saying “However, there are positive indications in terms of the reduction of case numbers and the continued roll out of the Covid vaccine and as such, the commencement of competitions in the month of March is a definite possibility.

They also remained committed to providing at least a four-week window for teams between the return of collective training and the commencement of competitive games, and remain committed to running all of the various competitions that were outlined in the original Master Fixture plan published last December.

They also remained committed to ensuring a healthy portion of the fixture calendar is allocated to clubs so that they can return to training and competition as soon as Government restrictions permit.

They concluded that they were “Conscious that outstanding club games from 2020 and the remaining games in the 2020 Minor and U20 inter county competitions need to be factored into the equation in this context.”

They also reminded counties that pitches and gyms were to remain closed for the time being.