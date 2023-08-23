Fundraising events held for Lakeview School this week led by Galway United Legend Gerry Daly

A Series of events to raise money for Lakeview School will take place tomorrow night and on Saturday afternoon.

First up will be a questions and answers session featuring Galway United legends Gerry Daly, John Mannion and Tom Lally will take place at the Claddagh Hall, Galway, at 8pm.

That will be followed by a game at the Swamp on Saturday between West United and OLBC O40’s at 1pm.

Gerry Daly played 209 times for United, scoring three goals

He featured in the 1985 FAI Cup Final for United, as well as the 1986 League Cup Final and European Cup Winners Cup appearances against Lyngby of Denmark.

He is organising these events in memory of his brother Dave who died last June.

Gerry came into the studio and spoke to John Mulligan.