Fundraising event in Oughterard raises over €20,000 for Galway Hospice

A wonderful fundraising event raising money for Galway Hospice was held in Oughterard recently.

A total of €20,408 was raised and handed over to the Fundraising Team at The Galway Hospice.

This money was raised through donations by Johnny the Lion, gate collection, raffle; face painting, penalty shootouts, Connemara Party Supplies, food Vendors, ball in the bucket and The Tug of War.

The organisers would like to thank the following:

Carrowntober Foods, Americano Ice-cream, Edo on the road, John Flaherty, Doírín Hickey, John McQuinn, Bríd, Tug of War Ireland, Rodger Joyce, local businesses, all the amazing volunteers, DJ Aiden Kenny, MC Sean Clancy, the Community Centre, the Garda Síochána, Red Cross, Active Retired, Cronin Creations, Daniel O Leary Insurances, photographers Tom Broderick and John Gallagher for all their support on the day.

To all whom gave raffle prizes we thank you kindly

To all whom attended the event on the day thank you all for digging deep to support the cause

To all the teams who came and fought for a title in the Tug of War thanks to you also

To one special volunteer, who does not wish to be named, for all the work she did, and for organising the yellow ribbons that was put on a tree in memory and honour of our loved ones. Such a beautiful tribute, thank you. You Rock!!

Let’s not forget Minnie and Mickey Mouse and the Bear, who turned up on the day, to the delight of all the children.

Thank you to the GAA, Oughterard Show Committee and Corrib Dale Grounds, whom helped make that day possible.

A huge amount of work goes into making a day like this achievable and it was so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves after a two year lock down.

As a community we all know of a loved one, be it friend or family member that has availed of the wonderful Galway Hospice services and support. Thank you to the staff from the Hospice and Mary Nash CEO, for all the care you give to our loved ones.

So hats off to you all and thank you all once again for making a change in our community, for all our loved ones.

Letters will be sent to you all, by the Galway Hospice to say thank you.