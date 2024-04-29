Galway Bay FM

29 April 2024

Full Time Whistle – Sunday, April 28th

Listen back to The Full Time Whistle with John Mulligan, including reports and reaction to the Galway hurlers’ draw with Kilkenny in the Leinster Championship, the Minor hurlers’ win over Dublin, wins for Corinthians and Galwegians in the Energia League promotion play-off finals, a win for Connacht away to the Dragons, as well as fine away draws for both Galway United sides…

The #fulltimewhistle is Sponsored by Getsetgo.ie Game Changing online car, home and travel insurance that’s faster, better and easier!

